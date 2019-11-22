John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 22 November 2019
Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks, including a the latest Jack Reacher novel by author Lee Child.
Here are John's picks for the week:
- The Body: A Guide for Occupants by Bill Bryson
- Olive, Again by Elizabeth Strout
- Blue Moon: a Jack Reacher Novel by Lee Child
Listen to John's full book review below:
