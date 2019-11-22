MultiChoice testing new 'dishless' streaming product

It's possible that MultiChoice Group could launch its standalone streaming product next year, according to TechCentral.

The company’s Connected Video CEO Niclas Ekdahl has told TechCentral that a streaming-only offering might be on the cards come March 2020.

The streaming service will only rely on an internet connection and will not require a user to have a satellite dish or decoder.

RELATED: 'DStv doesn’t repeat much. It feels so because Africans watch a lot of TV'

The new product will be different from the current DStv Now streaming service, which is a satellite direct-to-home (DTH) offering linked to one's satellite dish.

The DStv Now streaming service replicates what viewers watch on the decoders, explains TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod.

The "dishless" offering is a big shift for DStv as a content provider as it moves towards video-on-demand, according to McLeod.

It remains to be seen whether the streaming product will be cheaper than the satellite option. In theory, McLeod says it should be.

RELATED: Netflix and other streaming operators to crack down on password-sharing

The new product will be a completely standalone product. You won't need a dish on your roof or a decoder in your lounge. Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

There is kind of a streaming service already but you have to be a satellite subscriber to get access to it. Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

Listen to the developments explain on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: