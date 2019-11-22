Management should have done better on accounting diploma, says CPUT spokesperson
A group of 350 students at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) cannot continue their studies towards an advanced accounting diploma at the institution in 2020.
CPUT and other technikons across the country have had to phase out the BTech degree and offer alternative qualifications such as the advanced diploma.
In the case of the accounting faculty, CPUT management has not prepared an accredited a programme or curriculum for the students wanting to further their studies next year.
The group of students has been left in limbo as a result.
RELATED: CPUT part-time students on 'rollercoaster ride' over alternative to BTech degree
CPUT communications officer Lauren Kansley admits that the institution's management should have done better and says staff members will be taken to task.
The accounting students will either have to continue their studies at another institution or re-enrol at CPUT in 2021 when the advanced course will be offered, she says.
There is no advanced diploma course which is accredited at this stage, unfortunately for them.Lauren Kansley, Communications officer - CPUT
We could have done better, we should have done better.Lauren Kansley, Communications officer - CPUT
Kansley says there have been gaps and delays in reconfiguring the advanced accounting curriculum.
There were definitely lapses in the processes which shouldn't have been the case. We need to take that [up] with our own staff members.Lauren Kansley, Communications officer - CPUT
Unfortunately, in the case of (student) Zahfer and his classmates in the Accounting Diploma course, the process hasn't been as smooth.Lauren Kansley, Communications officer - CPUT
Kansley explains that there's been a nationwide shift in the higher education space to create uniformity in course offerings.
Listen the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
Women face limited choices amid shortage of state birth control stocks
The health department's Khadija Jamaloodien admits that many women have been disadvantaged by a constrained contraceptive supply.Read More
Plastic Colloquium: efforts by government and private sector yielding results
Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy tells Azania Mosaka that 46% of plastics are reused or recycled.Read More
Business Inside Inc seeks answers on IEC inedible ink pens
Business Insider Inc associate editor Phillip de Wet says they have requested twice for the information from the IEC.Read More
Liberty founder Donald Gordon dies
The financial services company announced Gordon passed away after a short illness.Read More
Lawyers maintain Zuma is being targeted amid appeal bid to dodge prosecution
Zuma's lawyers believe the Supreme Court of Appeal could offer a different ruling to the High Court, perhaps dropping his charges.Read More
SAA & unions reach wage deal, ending strike
It also said mediation will continue to assist the parties to work through some of the identified underlying issues and challenges.Read More
National Transport Movement signs SAA wage deal, retrenchments postponed
NMT president Mashudu Raphetha and Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise give details of the agreement.Read More
[VIDEO] Truck catches fire on M5 highway causing traffic delays
Officials are on the scene, rediverting traffic.Read More
Vida e caffè revamps very first store in Cape Town to mark 18 years in the biz
To celebrate 18 years of success, the brand went back to where it all started. CEO Darren Levy takes us on Vida e caffè's journey.Read More
Stellenbosch officials to warn other districts about alleged event fraudster
The Stellenbosch municipality says it has banned the organiser of the Garden of Lights market from hosting any other events.Read More