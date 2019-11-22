Management should have done better on accounting diploma, says CPUT spokesperson

A group of 350 students at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) cannot continue their studies towards an advanced accounting diploma at the institution in 2020.

CPUT and other technikons across the country have had to phase out the BTech degree and offer alternative qualifications such as the advanced diploma.

In the case of the accounting faculty, CPUT management has not prepared an accredited a programme or curriculum for the students wanting to further their studies next year.

The group of students has been left in limbo as a result.

RELATED: CPUT part-time students on 'rollercoaster ride' over alternative to BTech degree

CPUT communications officer Lauren Kansley admits that the institution's management should have done better and says staff members will be taken to task.

The accounting students will either have to continue their studies at another institution or re-enrol at CPUT in 2021 when the advanced course will be offered, she says.

There is no advanced diploma course which is accredited at this stage, unfortunately for them. Lauren Kansley, Communications officer - CPUT

We could have done better, we should have done better. Lauren Kansley, Communications officer - CPUT

Kansley says there have been gaps and delays in reconfiguring the advanced accounting curriculum.

There were definitely lapses in the processes which shouldn't have been the case. We need to take that [up] with our own staff members. Lauren Kansley, Communications officer - CPUT

Unfortunately, in the case of (student) Zahfer and his classmates in the Accounting Diploma course, the process hasn't been as smooth. Lauren Kansley, Communications officer - CPUT

Kansley explains that there's been a nationwide shift in the higher education space to create uniformity in course offerings.

Listen the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: