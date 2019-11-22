England coach Eddie Jones: It takes a bit of pain and suffering to have success

England coach Eddie Jones says he's handling this month's Rugby World Cup defeat better because he has learned from previous experiences.

South Africa defeated England 32-12 to win the 2019 Rugby World Cup at the Yokohama International Stadium in Japan.

Jones was coaching Australia when they lost to England in the 2003 World Cup and says that defeat taught him a lot.

Having been through 2003, it has allowed me personally to handle this defeat better. Eddie Jones, Rugby coach

The decorated international rugby the coach has published an autobiography which tells his compelling life story.

The tell-all book, which is titled My Life and Rugby, was co-written with South African-born author Donald McRae.

In it, Jones opens up about his upbringing, family life, failures and his successful coaching career.

The coach says writing the book was a reflective exercise which has made him grateful for his fortunes.

It makes you think back to what was important in your life and how you got to where you were. Eddie Jones, Rugby coach

I've been lucky mate. I've coached a lot of good players. I've been fortunate like that. Eddie Jones, Rugby coach

Jones recalls when he was the assistant coach to Jake White, the former Bok coach who led South Africa to victory at the 2007 World Cup.

I had that great experience in the 2007 World Cup with Jake White and the South African team, which will always stay very fondly in my memory. Eddie Jones, Rugby coach

He speaks highly of SA's 2007 rugby team, including players such as Victor Matfield and Fourie du Preez, and says South Africa's rugby intelligence is often overlooked.

Because South African rugby is so well-regarded for its physical approach, the tactical side gets a little left behind. Eddie Jones, Rugby coach

In the book, Jones gets vulnerable about the time he was sacked as Wallabies coach and how he recovered from his stroke.

He hopes his story inspires others and says young coaches should not let heir background's define them.

I want it to be a bit of a textbook for young coaches. It doesn't matter what you've done as a player of where you've come from. Don't let your history or your background dictate what you can do. Eddie Jones, Rugby coach

It takes a bit of pain and suffering to have success. Eddie Jones, Rugby coach

Listen to coach Eddie Jones as he chats to John Maytham: