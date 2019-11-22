England coach Eddie Jones: It takes a bit of pain and suffering to have success
England coach Eddie Jones says he's handling this month's Rugby World Cup defeat better because he has learned from previous experiences.
South Africa defeated England 32-12 to win the 2019 Rugby World Cup at the Yokohama International Stadium in Japan.
Jones was coaching Australia when they lost to England in the 2003 World Cup and says that defeat taught him a lot.
Having been through 2003, it has allowed me personally to handle this defeat better.Eddie Jones, Rugby coach
The decorated international rugby the coach has published an autobiography which tells his compelling life story.
The tell-all book, which is titled My Life and Rugby, was co-written with South African-born author Donald McRae.
In it, Jones opens up about his upbringing, family life, failures and his successful coaching career.
The coach says writing the book was a reflective exercise which has made him grateful for his fortunes.
It makes you think back to what was important in your life and how you got to where you were.Eddie Jones, Rugby coach
I've been lucky mate. I've coached a lot of good players. I've been fortunate like that.Eddie Jones, Rugby coach
Jones recalls when he was the assistant coach to Jake White, the former Bok coach who led South Africa to victory at the 2007 World Cup.
I had that great experience in the 2007 World Cup with Jake White and the South African team, which will always stay very fondly in my memory.Eddie Jones, Rugby coach
He speaks highly of SA's 2007 rugby team, including players such as Victor Matfield and Fourie du Preez, and says South Africa's rugby intelligence is often overlooked.
Because South African rugby is so well-regarded for its physical approach, the tactical side gets a little left behind.Eddie Jones, Rugby coach
In the book, Jones gets vulnerable about the time he was sacked as Wallabies coach and how he recovered from his stroke.
He hopes his story inspires others and says young coaches should not let heir background's define them.
I want it to be a bit of a textbook for young coaches. It doesn't matter what you've done as a player of where you've come from. Don't let your history or your background dictate what you can do.Eddie Jones, Rugby coach
It takes a bit of pain and suffering to have success.Eddie Jones, Rugby coach
Listen to coach Eddie Jones as he chats to John Maytham:
More from Sport
Two Oceans race director: new entry system aimed at creating 'equal opportunity'
Entries for the Two Oceans Marathon 2020 have officially opened but not everyone is happy with the new system and price hike.Read More
Doping in schools rugby doesn't seem to be declining, says institute
The SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport says there's a high tolerance for steroid use at schools among coaches, teachers and parents.Read More
'It's now Bafana's turn to continue SA's winning spirit at Afcon qualifier'
Mzansi is a winning nation. The Boks proved that at the Rugby World Cup. It's now Bafana Bafana's turn at Afcon, says sports guru.Read More
SA para-cyclist takes to international stage, says journey has been 'unreal'
Following a motorbike accident, Reyaan Traut rides with a prosthetic arm that hooks into a bracket attached to the bicycle.Read More
England legend Jeremy Guscott blasted for calls to change rugby substitution law
Stormers coach John Dobson has slammed Jeremy Guscott's proposal as a preposterous idea which could never work for the sport.Read More
Hout Bay SUP surf star Khara Doyle to represent SA at world champs
Khara Doyle is among the top females in the sport and will be representing South Africa at the SUP world championships this month.Read More
CapeTalk's Melanie Rice caught off guard as her kids describe Bok tour on air
Melanie's husband sneaked the kids to the Grand Parade to watch the Bok Trophy Tour, and mum didn't know they were missing school.Read More
Meet the women who ensured that the Boks were in top form to bring home the cup
The all-female team of sports physiotherapists played a key role in the management team backing the Boks during the World Cup.Read More
[WATCH] Springboks on a distinctly Capetonian Rugby World Cup trophy tour
Kwaai, Bokke! Mapimpi, jou lekker ding! Watch the Springboks tour the overflowing, colourful streets of Cape Town.Read More
'Springboks in Cape Town with same energy as they had on day one'
Sport24 journalist Lloyd Burnard says Siya Kolisi and the team understand the importance of the tour.Read More
More from World
US ambassador Marks pours cold water on claims that Trump could cut aid to SA
United States ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks reveals her priorities and discusses the state of relations between US and SA.Read More
What's driving the backlash against Airbnb in Europe
Deutsche Welle radio's Keith Walker interviews a host in Athens as well as a resident who supports protests against Airbnb.Read More
Riot police stop and search Hong Kong school learners as classes resume
Some of the children dressed in school uniform have been frisked down by riot police, reports China correspondent Kirsty Needham.Read More
Strong winds stoke more than 100 bushfires across Australia
BBC news correspondent Phil Mercer describes the scenes in Australia's east coast region where fires have been raging for weeks.Read More
Prince Andrew's BBC interview on Jeffrey Epstein dubbed a 'massive mistake'
His tell-all interview about his relationship with the convicted sex offender seems to have been a bad move for the royal family.Read More
'Trump's Twitter attack on impeachment witness shows his attitude towards women'
US President Donald Trump has been labelled misogynist by many political commentators and his latest tweets may be proof of that.Read More
'It's a foregone conclusion that House of Representatives will impeach Trump'
New York Times politics reporter Reid Epstein says there is no new evidence in the hearing as it is based on transcripts.Read More
Skepticism over new 'fake rhino horn' and its intended effects
A team of scientists have created a product similar to rhino horn in an effort to confuse the trade.Read More
[WATCH] Doctor singing adorably to baby while drawing bloods goes viral
A Scottish mom took to Facebook with a video of a kind doctor saying 'this is something so special'.Read More
120 BMWs and 19 Rolls-Royces delivered to Swazi king in days - Wandile Dludlu
It’s been a good week or two for King Mswati III of eSwatini (Swaziland).Read More