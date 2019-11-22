Streaming issues? Report here
See full line-up
'People need a reason to laugh' - Nik Rabinowitz returns with new stand-up show

22 November 2019 4:30 PM
by
Tags:
Nik Rabinowitz
Theatre
Baxter
Comedian
Baxter Concert Hall
stand-up comedy
Late Bloomer
In need of a good laugh? Funnyman Nik Rabinowitz has a brand new stand-up comedy special at the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town.

Funnyman Nik Rabinowitz is back at the Baxter Theatre with his latest stand-up show titled Late Bloomer.

The comedian says he cringes when he watches some of his sets from ten years ago.

Over time, Rabinowitz believes that he's gotten much better at setting up the premise and punchlines for his jokes.

His all-new show is about life in his 40s and all the awkward existential challenges that come with that.

Late Bloomer is directed by Rob van Vuuren. It runs from 26 November until 14 December at the Baxter Concert Hall.

Book tickets on the Webtickets website.

Listen to Nik Rabinowitz chat with John Maytham:


22 November 2019 4:30 PM
by
Tags:
Nik Rabinowitz
Theatre
Baxter
Comedian
Baxter Concert Hall
stand-up comedy
Late Bloomer

