'People need a reason to laugh' - Nik Rabinowitz returns with new stand-up show

Funnyman Nik Rabinowitz is back at the Baxter Theatre with his latest stand-up show titled Late Bloomer.

The comedian says he cringes when he watches some of his sets from ten years ago.

Over time, Rabinowitz believes that he's gotten much better at setting up the premise and punchlines for his jokes.

His all-new show is about life in his 40s and all the awkward existential challenges that come with that.

Late Bloomer is directed by Rob van Vuuren. It runs from 26 November until 14 December at the Baxter Concert Hall.

