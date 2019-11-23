'We believe there is a real chance to turn SAA around' - cabin crew union

South African Airways (SAA) is set to start re-instating cancelled flights this weekend following the salary deal reached with two striking unions on Friday.

After a week of strike action, the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) agreed to SAA's increase offer of 5.9%.

This includes the understanding that the remaining 2.1% of the two unions' 8% demand will be funded through cost-saving initiatives including insourcing, to be investigated by a task team.

Sacca president Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi says the unions are confident of achieving an SAA turnaround.

This is very doable and we are very sure we'll raise the remainder of the 2.1% within the next one or two months. Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President - South African Cabin Crew Association

We have a clear plan and a clear strategy. The task team, once it gets going, will make very quick changes because we did get support from the minister to say that the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) and Treasury will play an oversight role in this task team. Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President - South African Cabin Crew Association

Nsibanyoni-Mugambi says the plan includes reviewing onerous and evergreen contracts and addressing ongoing corruption at the airline.

We believe certain people are benefiting irregularly from these contracts, so we need to fix that first and we believe that can actually be done. Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President - South African Cabin Crew Association

She says collaboration with other airlines is also an important part of this turnaround plan.

There are clear plans to work with airlines that are in Africa and start to collaborate in order to grow SAA. Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President - South African Cabin Crew Association

SAA says it will operate a "near-normal" service on Saturday and expects to resume its full schedule by Sunday.

