'We believe there is a real chance to turn SAA around' - cabin crew union
South African Airways (SAA) is set to start re-instating cancelled flights this weekend following the salary deal reached with two striking unions on Friday.
After a week of strike action, the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) agreed to SAA's increase offer of 5.9%.
RELATED: SAA & unions reach wage deal, ending strike
This includes the understanding that the remaining 2.1% of the two unions' 8% demand will be funded through cost-saving initiatives including insourcing, to be investigated by a task team.
Sacca president Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi says the unions are confident of achieving an SAA turnaround.
This is very doable and we are very sure we'll raise the remainder of the 2.1% within the next one or two months.Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President - South African Cabin Crew Association
We have a clear plan and a clear strategy. The task team, once it gets going, will make very quick changes because we did get support from the minister to say that the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) and Treasury will play an oversight role in this task team.Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President - South African Cabin Crew Association
Nsibanyoni-Mugambi says the plan includes reviewing onerous and evergreen contracts and addressing ongoing corruption at the airline.
We believe certain people are benefiting irregularly from these contracts, so we need to fix that first and we believe that can actually be done.Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President - South African Cabin Crew Association
She says collaboration with other airlines is also an important part of this turnaround plan.
There are clear plans to work with airlines that are in Africa and start to collaborate in order to grow SAA.Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President - South African Cabin Crew Association
SAA says it will operate a "near-normal" service on Saturday and expects to resume its full schedule by Sunday.
November 22, 2019
Listen to the conversation on Weekend Breakfast with Africa:
More from Local
Govt's poor audit outcomes: 'Appointing the right people in key positions vital'
Wits University's Thokozani Chilenga-Butao weighs in on the worrying national and provincial audit outcomes for 2018/19.Read More
Zolani's solo show: 'It exposes experiences that will break your heart'
We all wanted a part of Zolani says theatre critic Marina Griebenow - perhaps thanks to her show we will see her as a real person.Read More
Management should have done better on accounting diploma, says CPUT spokesperson
CPUT students who planned on studying towards an advanced accounting diploma in 2020 will have to wait until 2021 or go elsewhere.Read More
Women face limited choices amid shortage of state birth control stocks
The health department's Khadija Jamaloodien admits that many women have been disadvantaged by a constrained contraceptive supply.Read More
Plastic Colloquium: efforts by government and private sector yielding results
Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy tells Azania Mosaka that 46% of plastics are reused or recycled.Read More
Business Inside Inc seeks answers on IEC inedible ink pens
Business Insider Inc associate editor Phillip de Wet says they have requested twice for the information from the IEC.Read More
Liberty founder Donald Gordon dies
The financial services company announced Gordon passed away after a short illness.Read More
Lawyers maintain Zuma is being targeted amid appeal bid to dodge prosecution
Zuma's lawyers believe the Supreme Court of Appeal could offer a different ruling to the High Court, perhaps dropping his charges.Read More
SAA & unions reach wage deal, ending strike
It also said mediation will continue to assist the parties to work through some of the identified underlying issues and challenges.Read More
National Transport Movement signs SAA wage deal, retrenchments postponed
NMT president Mashudu Raphetha and Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise give details of the agreement.Read More
More from Business
MultiChoice testing new 'dishless' streaming product
Subscribers could be ditching their DStv decoders and satellite dishes when MultiChoice brings out a standalone streaming service.Read More
Earn R4500+ per month by renting out your car to Uber drivers
Flexclub pays you to rent out a car you don’t use to Uber drivers struggling to obtain finance, says cofounder Tinashe Ruzane.Read More
Liberty founder Donald Gordon dies
The financial services company announced Gordon passed away after a short illness.Read More
Prosecutions must follow after string of Hawks arrests, says Mantshantsha
The Hawks made several high-profile arrests this week and the Daily Maverick's Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the NPA must step up.Read More
SAA & unions reach wage deal, ending strike
It also said mediation will continue to assist the parties to work through some of the identified underlying issues and challenges.Read More
National Transport Movement signs SAA wage deal, retrenchments postponed
NMT president Mashudu Raphetha and Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise give details of the agreement.Read More
Vida e caffè revamps very first store in Cape Town to mark 18 years in the biz
To celebrate 18 years of success, the brand went back to where it all started. CEO Darren Levy takes us on Vida e caffè's journey.Read More
Poor UK performance sees Investec earnings fall by 17.2%
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Fani Titi, Joint-CEO at Investec.Read More
The (formerly short) long arm of the law has begun striking
The Hawks is swooping. Bernard Hotz (Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans) discusses the significance it all.Read More
'Court will have to rule if SAA is financially distressed'
Business rescue practitioner Louis Klopper explains what the Companies Act says about placing a company under business rescue.Read More