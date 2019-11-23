Inaugural SA Jazz & Classical Encounters Festival taking place at Spier

Some of South Africa's top jazz and classical musicians take the stage at the inaugural SA Jazz & Classical Encounters Festival happening at Spier Wine Estate in Stellenbosch on Saturday, starting in the afternoon and continuing on into the evening.

Organiser Aymeric Peguillan tells CapeTalk's Africa Melane that the idea was sparked by the music festivals he attended in his native France which brought together different genres in beautiful settings.

I thought with the wealth of talent that we have in South Africa, why not try to do something inspired by this. I've always liked the idea of bringing different audiences together. Aymeric Peguillan, Organiser - SA Jazz & Classical Encounters Festival

I thought classical and jazz in a beautiful place like the Spier Amphitheatre would be a wonderful journey that we could have, all together. Aymeric Peguillan, Organiser - SA Jazz & Classical Encounters Festival

Peguillan says the programme focuses on artists that are pushing the boundaries of their genre, opening with a performance by the Kyle Shepherd trio.

It's going to be an absolute feast. Aymeric Peguillan, Organiser - SA Jazz & Classical Encounters Festival

Here is the full line-up:

14.00 to 15:00 - Kyle Shepherd Trio

15:15 to 16:15 - The Night Light Collective

16:45 to 17:45 - Mandla Mlangeni’s Tune Recreation Committee

18:00 to 19:00 - Jan-Hendrik Harley Ensemble Je ne Comprends Pas

19:45 to 20:45 - Mandisi Dyantyis

Tickets are available on Quicket.

Listen to the conversation with Peguillan in the audio below:

Thumbnail image: Spier Wine Farm on Facebook