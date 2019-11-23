Inaugural SA Jazz & Classical Encounters Festival taking place at Spier
Some of South Africa's top jazz and classical musicians take the stage at the inaugural SA Jazz & Classical Encounters Festival happening at Spier Wine Estate in Stellenbosch on Saturday, starting in the afternoon and continuing on into the evening.
Organiser Aymeric Peguillan tells CapeTalk's Africa Melane that the idea was sparked by the music festivals he attended in his native France which brought together different genres in beautiful settings.
I thought with the wealth of talent that we have in South Africa, why not try to do something inspired by this. I've always liked the idea of bringing different audiences together.Aymeric Peguillan, Organiser - SA Jazz & Classical Encounters Festival
I thought classical and jazz in a beautiful place like the Spier Amphitheatre would be a wonderful journey that we could have, all together.Aymeric Peguillan, Organiser - SA Jazz & Classical Encounters Festival
Peguillan says the programme focuses on artists that are pushing the boundaries of their genre, opening with a performance by the Kyle Shepherd trio.
It's going to be an absolute feast.Aymeric Peguillan, Organiser - SA Jazz & Classical Encounters Festival
Here is the full line-up:
- 14.00 to 15:00 - Kyle Shepherd Trio
- 15:15 to 16:15 - The Night Light Collective
- 16:45 to 17:45 - Mandla Mlangeni’s Tune Recreation Committee
- 18:00 to 19:00 - Jan-Hendrik Harley Ensemble Je ne Comprends Pas
- 19:45 to 20:45 - Mandisi Dyantyis
Tickets are available on Quicket.
Listen to the conversation with Peguillan in the audio below:
Thumbnail image: Spier Wine Farm on Facebook
More from Lifestyle
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 22 November 2019
CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.Read More
Chef Katlego Mlambo on winning 2019 Eat Out Nederburg Rising Star award
Mlambo says he wants to showcase the amazing ingredients South Africa has and make delicious food.Read More
Antibiotic resistance an 'extreme crisis', warns infectious disease specialist
Marc Mendelson, a professor of infectious diseases, says the world needs ‘antibiotic guardians’ to safeguard their future use.Read More
Cape Knifemakers Guild opens 10th annual show on Friday
Fascinated by knives? The show offers the opportunity to look, buy and find out more from the professionals.Read More
Rethinking medical aid? Balance what you can afford with your needs, says expert
The right medical aid cover can give you and your family peace of mind. The Council for Medical Schemes offers important advice.Read More
Political opponents Cameron Dugmore and Alan Winde open up about parenting
The ANC's Cameron Dugmore and the DA's Alan Winde put politics aside to talk candidly about fatherhood and their parenting styles.Read More
Flight Centre responds to claims that it sabotaged CT's woman's dream holiday
A Cape Town woman, 60, booked her holiday with Flight Centre but was unable to board her flight because her passport was expired.Read More
Is it worth joining the new members-only online site AllSale?
Journalist Andrew Thompson spells out the pros and cons of the new South African online shop.Read More
Spur caters to vegetarians and vegans with new plant-based menu
Spur Steak Ranches have introduced a plant-based and vegan-friendly menu across SA, including the globally popular Beyond Burger.Read More
Cinema Nouveau to screen National Theatre Live's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'
British actor Hammed Animashaun gives a taste of what to expect from director Nicholas Hytner's production.Read More
More from Entertainment
Zolani's solo show: 'It exposes experiences that will break your heart'
We all wanted a part of Zolani says theatre critic Marina Griebenow - perhaps thanks to her show we will see her as a real person.Read More
'People need a reason to laugh' - Nik Rabinowitz returns with new stand-up show
In need of a good laugh? Funnyman Nik Rabinowitz has a brand new stand-up comedy special at the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town.Read More
Cinema Nouveau to screen National Theatre Live's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'
British actor Hammed Animashaun gives a taste of what to expect from director Nicholas Hytner's production.Read More
Cape Town in for a treat as Kirstenbosch Summer Concerts starts this Sunday
Cape Town's ever-popular outdoor concerts are back with a bang this season. Rock band Watershed takes the stage in December.Read More
Belinda Davids revives spectacular tribute concert in memory of Whitney Houston
SA singing sensation Belinda Davids is back with her tribute show in Cape Town and has an early Christmas present for her fans.Read More
I see money as energy – David Scott, The Kiffness
The new billionaire is not the person with a billion rand, but the person who can touch a billion people’s lives, says Scott.Read More
I needed to explore my own individual voice and music, says Zolani
Zolani Mahola, former lead singer of Freshlyground, chats about her new one-woman show “The One who Sings”.Read More
[WATCH] Parents remember recording 'GoodLuck' Jules' first song at age of four
Kieno Kammies meets Juliet Harding's mom and dad to find out more about the singer/songwriter's musical journey.Read More
[LISTEN] Rising singer songwriter Georgia Rose talks about following her passion
'My mom gave up on trying to tell me what to do at an early stage,' says Georgia and she has certainly followed her passion.Read More
Netflix and other streaming operators to crack down on password-sharing
Regular password resets, two-step authentification, accounts geo-fencing and even possible fingerprint IDs could be on the cards.Read More