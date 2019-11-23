Zolani's solo show: 'It exposes experiences that will break your heart'

"So much talent and charm must eventually lead to great fame."

That's how theatre critic Marina Griebenow ended her review of a 21-year-old Zolani Mahola's tribute to Ella Fitzgerald in November 2005.

Almost a decade-and-a-half later, the songstress is now the former lead singer of acclaimed outfit Freshly Ground who's branched out into a solo career.

RELATED: I needed to explore my own individual voice and music, says Zolani

Griebenow says the timing of Mohale's one-woman show "The One Who Sings" is significant.

She takes the audience on the journey of her life from growing up in the shadow of apartheid through to the challenges the country currently faces.

She reveals that preparation for the show has manifested as part of her healing process. Marina Griebenow, Theatre critic

The fact that it happens at such a crucial time in our country's history where the narratives are being re-examined and reconfigured is perhaps also indicative that the time for this show is perfect. Marina Griebenow, Theatre critic

Griebenow says the show is an introspective one in which the performer reveals her own fragility.

It exposes experiences that will break your heart. Marina Griebenow, Theatre critic

Despite her fame, or perhaps because of it, we all wanted a part of her and did not really see her as a person. After this show that will be different, I hope. Marina Griebenow, Theatre critic

You can catch the final performance of "The One Who Sings" at the Baxter Theatre at 8:30 pm.

For more on Zolani's one-woman show, take a listen: