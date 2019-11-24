Home
1000 Women: Encouraging women to share their stories of police station abuse

24 November 2019 9:38 AM
by
16 days of activism
#1000womentrust
In the buildup to 16 Days of Activism, 1000 Women launched its own campaign to highlight how police stations are failing women.

The awareness campaign 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children kicks off on Monday against the backdrop of renewed national outrage in the wake of the killings of students Uyinene Mrwetyana and Jesse Hess.

RELATED: Uyinene Mrwetyana's family welcomes Luyanda Botha's three life sentences

In the buildup to this period the 1000 Women initiative launched its own campaign to encourage affected women who've experienced poor treatment at police stations to share their stories.

1000 Women partner Claudia Burger says they've created a form for women to fill in to report their experiences to the organisation, the media and the public.

We're just seeing more and more how women are just being turned away. They are being treated in just the utmost undignified manner and that leads to the woman ultimately having to go back to the perpetrator.

Claudia Burger, Partner - 1000 Women Trust

Burger cites cases where women who've been abused by husbands or ex-husbands have been failed by police officers who say there is nothing they can do to help.

Find out more about reporting further abuse at police stations on the 1000 Women website or Facebook.

Listen to the conversation on Weekend Breakfast with Africa:

Thumbnail image: 1000 Women 1 Voice on Facebook


Share this:
