Samwu warns of 'unsafe conditions' in Cape Town if demands not met
The SA Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) has released a statement warning that residents of Cape Town and visitors could be exposed to "unsafe conditions" over the festive season.
Law enforcement members of the union marched to the Civic Centre on Friday to deliver a memorandum of demands to the City.
On Weekend Breakfast, Africa Melane speaks to Samwu Cape Metro regional chairperson, Mzoxolo Miselo.
He says law enforcement officers are unhappy because they are treated differently to employees in other services. This includes alleged inequalities in opportunities for promotion.
It's the treatment that is given to the law enforcement officers in terms of the progression from a law enforcement officer to a senior law enforcement officer.Mzoxolo Miselo, Cape Metro regional chairperson - Samwu
If the lowest one is on level six, if he wants to move he must apply. If you go to traffic you can move from level seven to nine through advancement.Mzoxolo Miselo, Cape Metro regional chairperson - Samwu
What we want is for the same to apply in law enforcement as in other services.Mzoxolo Miselo, Cape Metro regional chairperson - Samwu
Another key demand is for workers employed on three-year contracts by the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) to be absorbed into the law enforcement service.
Miselo says when these EPWP workers complete their contracts they can pose a danger for the community
If that contract is not renewed are you not creating a criminal? You've trained this individual, now you let that individual go and join the unemployed and what happens? He goes out with all the information of law enforcement, also with the experience of how to use a gun.Mzoxolo Miselo, Cape Metro regional chairperson - Samwu
Contacted by CapeTalk, the City said it would respond to Samwu's grievances on Monday.
Listen to the conversation with Miselo in the audio below:
More from Local
1000 Women: Encouraging women to share their stories of police station abuse
In the buildup to 16 Days of Activism, 1000 Women launched its own campaign to highlight how police stations are failing women.Read More
Govt's poor audit outcomes: 'Appointing the right people in key positions vital'
Wits University's Thokozani Chilenga-Butao weighs in on the worrying national and provincial audit outcomes for 2018/19.Read More
Zolani's solo show: 'It exposes experiences that will break your heart'
We all wanted a part of Zolani says theatre critic Marina Griebenow - perhaps thanks to her show we will see her as a real person.Read More
'We believe there is a real chance to turn SAA around' - cabin crew union
SA Cabin Crew Association president Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi explains unions' plan to make up remaining 2.1% of salary increase.Read More
Management should have done better on accounting diploma, says CPUT spokesperson
CPUT students who planned on studying towards an advanced accounting diploma in 2020 will have to wait until 2021 or go elsewhere.Read More
Women face limited choices amid shortage of state birth control stocks
The health department's Khadija Jamaloodien admits that many women have been disadvantaged by a constrained contraceptive supply.Read More
Plastic Colloquium: efforts by government and private sector yielding results
Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy tells Azania Mosaka that 46% of plastics are reused or recycled.Read More
Business Inside Inc seeks answers on IEC inedible ink pens
Business Insider Inc associate editor Phillip de Wet says they have requested twice for the information from the IEC.Read More
Liberty founder Donald Gordon dies
The financial services company announced Gordon passed away after a short illness.Read More
Lawyers maintain Zuma is being targeted amid appeal bid to dodge prosecution
Zuma's lawyers believe the Supreme Court of Appeal could offer a different ruling to the High Court, perhaps dropping his charges.Read More