Tomorrow at 06:25
Plant Swapping...?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shani Krige - Market Lead at Candide [Pronounced: Can-deed]
Tomorrow at 06:41
Moolah Mondays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambira - CFP and Managing Partner at Sugar Creek Wealth
Tomorrow at 07:22
16 Days of Activism
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nonhlanhla Skosana - Community Education and Mobilisation (CEM) Unit Manager. at Sonke Gender Justice
Tomorrow at 08:15
View from the Cockpit
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Capt Piet Taljaard - Former Chairman at SAA Pilot's Association
Tomorrow at 08:22
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White - Head at Johannesburg Business School
Tomorrow at 10:20
Upcoming Bellville Street store seeks generosity from CapeTalk listeners
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Warren Hewitt - Chief Executive Officer at Greater Tygerberg Partnership
Tomorrow at 10:33
Why parents need to be aware of Tik Tok
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx
Dean McCoubrey - Founder at MySocialLife
Samwu warns of 'unsafe conditions' in Cape Town if demands not met

24 November 2019 11:10 AM
by
Tags:
Samwu
City of Cape Town
EPWP
The union's Mzoxolo Miselo says law enforcement officers are threatening to refuse overtime work during the festive season.

The SA Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) has released a statement warning that residents of Cape Town and visitors could be exposed to "unsafe conditions" over the festive season.

Law enforcement members of the union marched to the Civic Centre on Friday to deliver a memorandum of demands to the City.

On Weekend Breakfast, Africa Melane speaks to Samwu Cape Metro regional chairperson, Mzoxolo Miselo.

He says law enforcement officers are unhappy because they are treated differently to employees in other services. This includes alleged inequalities in opportunities for promotion.

It's the treatment that is given to the law enforcement officers in terms of the progression from a law enforcement officer to a senior law enforcement officer.

Mzoxolo Miselo, Cape Metro regional chairperson - Samwu

If the lowest one is on level six, if he wants to move he must apply. If you go to traffic you can move from level seven to nine through advancement.

Mzoxolo Miselo, Cape Metro regional chairperson - Samwu

What we want is for the same to apply in law enforcement as in other services.

Mzoxolo Miselo, Cape Metro regional chairperson - Samwu

Another key demand is for workers employed on three-year contracts by the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) to be absorbed into the law enforcement service.

Miselo says when these EPWP workers complete their contracts they can pose a danger for the community

If that contract is not renewed are you not creating a criminal? You've trained this individual, now you let that individual go and join the unemployed and what happens? He goes out with all the information of law enforcement, also with the experience of how to use a gun.

Mzoxolo Miselo, Cape Metro regional chairperson - Samwu

Contacted by CapeTalk, the City said it would respond to Samwu's grievances on Monday.

Listen to the conversation with Miselo in the audio below:


