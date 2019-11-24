'We need to develop more pride in our culinary heritage'

What makes our food uniquely South African? Do koeksisters and malva pudding spring to mind or does local mean umngqusho, or perhaps bobotie?

On Weekend Breakfast Africa Melane chats to Margo Janse, chef and Eat Out's chief judge at the 2019 Eat Out Mercedes-Benz Restaurant Awards.

Janse highlighted the use of indigenous and seasonal ingredients during her speech at the award ceremony.

She uses the example of Nordic cuisine which she says has emerged only in the last 10-15 years because people "specifically went after it".

While she recognises that South African chefs are doing a lot more local food, there's still a focus on the Asian and also increasingly, Nordic style.

"We need to become braver and prouder" Janse says, including both culinary practitioners and their patrons in her appeal.

I think we can translate all of that and make it South African. Margot Janse, Chef and Eat Out judge

Let the world copy South African cuisine, let's make that our aim. Margot Janse, Chef and Eat Out judge

I think the customer has to take a greater responsibility. People need to start asking more questions... Ask, how are you celebrating South Africa through your menu? Margot Janse, Chef and Eat Out judge

