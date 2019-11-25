'NPA's Batohi and Cronje are taking a careful approach in building court cases'

The African National Congress (ANC) has indicated it would not take action against former Cabinet minister, Bongani Bongo after his arrest and appearance in court this week, on corruption charges linked to alleged bribery attempts during Parliament’s state capture inquiry.

Institute for Security Studies senior research associate Judith February speaks to Refilwe Moloto and says the arrests that have started to take place involving high ranking politicians are significant and important.

Every day we are seeing historical allegations of corruption, not only on Twitter but also at the Zondo Commission, and we need to understand that those are people testifying under oath. Judith February, Senior research associate - Institute for Security Studies

We are starting to see how deep the rot is and also how completely incompetent and incapable some of the people Jacob Zuma appointed. These are important moments and we shouldn't underestimate them. Judith February, Senior research associate - Institute for Security Studies

February says she is cautiously optimistic that that is a start of many prosecutions.

Bongani Bongo's arrest is not insignificant. What I do think we are seeing a very careful approach to building cases for court. Judith February, Senior research associate - Institute for Security Studies

I think Hermione Cronje and Shamila Batohi are far more careful lawyers and they know they can't bring to court botched prosecutions. Judith February, Senior research associate - Institute for Security Studies

