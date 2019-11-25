'Money put aside to deal with gender-based violence is not a long-term solution'
2019 has seen the rise of gender-based violence and femicide around the country leading to national protests calling for the government to act in curbing the ongoing violence.
As Monday 25 November marks the beginning of government's annual '16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence' campaign, what progress has been made?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sonke Gender Justice community education and mobilisation unit manager Nonhlanhla Skosana about the promises government made during the protests.
One of the greatest things we are about to achieve is the National Strategic Plan on gender-based violence which the civil society and Sonke Gender Justice have been engaging the government for the past five years.Nonhlanhla Skosana, Community education and mobilisation unit manager- Sonke Gender Justice
At least the president has committed to this cause and has put money aside and people who will be working on the NSP.Nonhlanhla Skosana, Community education and mobilisation unit manager- Sonke Gender Justice
Skosana says the money promised by the government has been there all along.
We are aware of the R1.1 billion that has been put aside as resources to deal with emergency levels but this is not a long-term commitment. We need a long-term commitment.Nonhlanhla Skosana, Community education and mobilisation unit manager- Sonke Gender Justice
The R1.1 billion is money that was already there, in fact, there is nothing new. It is just that the announcement has made it as if its money from the Treasury which is a bit questionable as well.Nonhlanhla Skosana, Community education and mobilisation unit manager- Sonke Gender Justice
Listen to the full interview below...
