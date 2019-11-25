'There is no imminent reduction of speed limits and blood alcohol levels'

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula is considering various proposals in an attempt to reduce accidents in South African roads.

More than 1,600 people lost their lives during the 2018/2019 festive season.

The proposals include reducing the blood alcohol levels and limit the speed limit on the national roads.

Speaking to Refiliwe Moloto, spokesperson for the Minister of Transport Ayanda Allie Payne says the minister considers all proposals he receives.

The Minister of Transport looks at all the proposals before him including the reduction of speed limits, including the suggestion that perhaps we should reduce the alcohol blood levels. Ayanda Allie-Paine, Spokesperson - Minister of Transport

It appears as if now there is some misunderstanding and confusion where members of the public are of the view that there is an implementation of the lowering of the speed limit and very soon 0% will be the only acceptable blood alcohol etc. Ayanda Allie-Paine, Spokesperson - Minister of Transport

Allie-Paine says it would be irresponsible of the department not to explore the feasibility of the two proposals but it would still be irresponsible to implement them without following due process.

There is no action at the moment to reduce the blood alcohol level and there is no imminent reduction of speed limits. Ayanda Allie-Paine, Spokesperson - Minister of Transport

We are considering all these proposals but no we are not going to sneak anything through the backdoor. Ayanda Allie-Paine, Spokesperson - Minister of Transport

We are doing feasibility studies on these proposals. Ayanda Allie-Paine, Spokesperson - Minister of Transport

