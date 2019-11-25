Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:46
Rare coelacanth spotted off Pumula on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Kerry Sink - Manager Of The Marine Programm at Ewt
Mike Fraser - recreational diver
Today at 21:10
"" A Walk in the Night"
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesdays: Sixty60
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Neil Schreuder - Head of Strategy and Innovation at Shoprite
Tomorrow at 08:07
Competition Commission: Big retailers must loosen grip on exclusive leases
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tembinkosi Bonakele
Tomorrow at 08:21
Black Friday : Price Check
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kevin Tucker - Founder at PriceCheck
Tomorrow at 10:08
Trump impeachment: Republicans choose to side with their leader
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kate Hunter
Tomorrow at 10:20
NPA to revisit Apartheid-era crimes
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lukhanyo Calata
Tomorrow at 10:33
How can restorative justice help in the healing process?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mike Batley - Executive Director at Restorative Justice Centre
Tomorrow at 10:45
Before you rush out for Black Friday, just be mindful of how consumerism is harming our planet
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tiara Walters - Daily Maverick writer on the environment
Tomorrow at 11:05
Infectious Diseases and Travel
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Lucille Blumberg - Deputy Director of the NICD
Tomorrow at 11:32
Trekking across the Southern Cape
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Justin Fox - Editor for Getaway Magaine
No Items to show
Local
arrow_forward
Local

'There is no imminent reduction of speed limits and blood alcohol levels'

25 November 2019 9:51 AM
by
Tags:
Drunk driving
Blood alcohol level limit
Reduced speed limit
Road Death
2018/2019 road deaths
Minister of Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Payne says the department is conducting feasibility studies on the proposals.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula is considering various proposals in an attempt to reduce accidents in South African roads.

More than 1,600 people lost their lives during the 2018/2019 festive season.

The proposals include reducing the blood alcohol levels and limit the speed limit on the national roads.

Speaking to Refiliwe Moloto, spokesperson for the Minister of Transport Ayanda Allie Payne says the minister considers all proposals he receives.

The Minister of Transport looks at all the proposals before him including the reduction of speed limits, including the suggestion that perhaps we should reduce the alcohol blood levels.

Ayanda Allie-Paine, Spokesperson - Minister of Transport

It appears as if now there is some misunderstanding and confusion where members of the public are of the view that there is an implementation of the lowering of the speed limit and very soon 0% will be the only acceptable blood alcohol etc.

Ayanda Allie-Paine, Spokesperson - Minister of Transport

Allie-Paine says it would be irresponsible of the department not to explore the feasibility of the two proposals but it would still be irresponsible to implement them without following due process.

There is no action at the moment to reduce the blood alcohol level and there is no imminent reduction of speed limits.

Ayanda Allie-Paine, Spokesperson - Minister of Transport

We are considering all these proposals but no we are not going to sneak anything through the backdoor.

Ayanda Allie-Paine, Spokesperson - Minister of Transport

We are doing feasibility studies on these proposals.

Ayanda Allie-Paine, Spokesperson - Minister of Transport

Listen to the full interview below...


