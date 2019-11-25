'There is no imminent reduction of speed limits and blood alcohol levels'
Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula is considering various proposals in an attempt to reduce accidents in South African roads.
More than 1,600 people lost their lives during the 2018/2019 festive season.
The proposals include reducing the blood alcohol levels and limit the speed limit on the national roads.
Speaking to Refiliwe Moloto, spokesperson for the Minister of Transport Ayanda Allie Payne says the minister considers all proposals he receives.
The Minister of Transport looks at all the proposals before him including the reduction of speed limits, including the suggestion that perhaps we should reduce the alcohol blood levels.Ayanda Allie-Paine, Spokesperson - Minister of Transport
It appears as if now there is some misunderstanding and confusion where members of the public are of the view that there is an implementation of the lowering of the speed limit and very soon 0% will be the only acceptable blood alcohol etc.Ayanda Allie-Paine, Spokesperson - Minister of Transport
Allie-Paine says it would be irresponsible of the department not to explore the feasibility of the two proposals but it would still be irresponsible to implement them without following due process.
There is no action at the moment to reduce the blood alcohol level and there is no imminent reduction of speed limits.Ayanda Allie-Paine, Spokesperson - Minister of Transport
We are considering all these proposals but no we are not going to sneak anything through the backdoor.Ayanda Allie-Paine, Spokesperson - Minister of Transport
We are doing feasibility studies on these proposals.Ayanda Allie-Paine, Spokesperson - Minister of Transport
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Former intel boss Mo Shaik recounts how calls for Gupta probe led to his axing
When Shaik and others proposed a probe into the Guptas' influence on government, they were sacked by former President Jacob Zuma.Read More
Moyane to cross-examine Gordhan on state capture allegations
Tom Moyane's legal rep says Minister Pravin Gordhan will have to justify the allegations that he made about the former Sars boss.Read More
Clothes needed ahead of free, pop-up street store for Cape Town's homeless
The Street Store is a pop-up event where the homeless get free clothes. It's coming to Bellville soon and donations are needed.Read More
'Exposure to carbon monoxide contributes to road accidents'
In this week's View from the Cockpit, Former pilot Captain Piet Taljaard looks at causes of road accidents.Read More
We will exhaust everything to find teens still missing at sea - NSRI CEO
Sea rescue officials are continuing the search for three teenagers presumed to have drowned at Sea Point on Sunday.Read More
'Money put aside to deal with gender-based violence is not a long-term solution'
Sonke Gender Justice Nonhlanhla Skosana says the national strategic plan on GBV is in the final stages.Read More
'NPA's Batohi and Cronje are taking a careful approach in building court cases'
ISS senior research associate Judith February says she is cautiously optimistic that that is a start of many prosecutions.Read More
Samwu warns of 'unsafe conditions' in Cape Town if demands not met
The union's Mzoxolo Miselo says law enforcement officers are threatening to refuse overtime work during the festive season.Read More
1000 Women: Encouraging women to share their stories of police station abuse
In the buildup to 16 Days of Activism, 1000 Women launched its own campaign to highlight how police stations are failing women.Read More
Govt's poor audit outcomes: 'Appointing the right people in key positions vital'
Wits University's Thokozani Chilenga-Butao weighs in on the worrying national and provincial audit outcomes for 2018/19.Read More