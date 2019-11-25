Checkers app let’s you buy groceries at normal prices – free delivery in an hour
Checkers has a new app-driven grocery delivery service it calls Sixty60.
The Sixty60 app gives you access to more than 5000 grocery items from its stores and products from the Checkers LiquorShop.
Delivery (with real-time tracking) is free, for now, and takes less than 60 minutes.
You pay the same price as you would in the store.
On Monday, the day of launch, the app was still limited to parts of Johannesburg and Cape Town.
