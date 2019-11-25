We will exhaust everything to find teens still missing at sea - NSRI CEO

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is continuing its search for three teenagers who are still missing at sea in Cape Town.

A 15-year-old boy died on Sunday while he was attempting to save his three friends who were swept away by the current at Three Anchor Bay in Sea Point.

NSRI CEO Dr Cleeve Robertson says sea rescue officials will do everything in their power to recover the bodies of the teens who are presumed to have drowned.

One ran out to help them and the others disappeared. Dr Cleeve Robertson, CEO - NSRI

We will exhaust everything to try and find them. Dr Cleeve Robertson, CEO - NSRI

The missing trio is made up of a 15-year-old girl and two boys, aged 16 and 18.

It's understood that the children, from Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo, were a part of the refugee community living at the Methodist Church.

Dr Robertson has warned people who can't swim to always be cautious and opt for local beaches where lifeguards are present.

He adds that guardians and parents must supervise children at all times because "the ocean is completely unpredictable".

Local surfer Deon Bing helped in the recovery of the deceased 15-year-old boy who he described as a happy and beautiful child.

The well-known surf reporter says there was a major surge in the swell during high-tide on Sunday and detailed how the tragic incident unfolded.

