'Exposure to carbon monoxide contributes to road accidents'
The National Department of Transport is considering ways to make South African roads safer.
These include reducing the blood alcohol levels and limit the speed limit on the national roads.
In this weeks View from the Cockpit, SAA Pilot's Association former chairperson Captain Piet Taljaard says the proposed legislations are good but how will they be enforced?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Captain Taljaard.
The problem is whether the government is able to enforce the present regulations because if they are not able to enforce them how are they going to enforce the new regulations.Captain Piet Taljaard, Former Chairman - SAA Pilot's Association
Taljaard says there are two points that stand out in the number of deaths that are recorded on the road.
One is the high number of pedestrians that are killed and secondly is the high number of people that are killed in head-to-head collisions on the road and mostly that are caused by taxis and vehicles alike.Captain Piet Taljaard, Former Chairman - SAA Pilot's Association
He adds that most accidents are caused by the exposure of carbon monoxide.
It inhibits cognitive function, it slows down action time and it inhibits what they call responsible behaviour.Captain Piet Taljaard, Former Chairman - SAA Pilot's Association
Listen to the full interview below...
