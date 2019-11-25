'No school' for children who break their backs at Madagascar’s mica mines

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:15
Meet Mauzie, the dental therapy dog
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:10
"" A Walk in the Night"
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:37
16 days of Activism
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesdays: Sixty60
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Neil Schreuder - Head of Strategy and Innovation at Shoprite
Tomorrow at 08:07
Competition Commission: Big retailers must loosen grip on exclusive leases
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tembinkosi Bonakele
Tomorrow at 08:21
Black Friday : Price Check
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kevin Tucker - Founder at PriceCheck
Tomorrow at 10:08
Trump impeachment: Republicans choose to side with their leader
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kate Hunter
Tomorrow at 10:20
NPA to revisit Apartheid-era crimes
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lukhanyo Calata
Tomorrow at 10:33
How can restorative justice help in the healing process?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mike Batley - Executive Director at Restorative Justice Centre
Tomorrow at 10:45
Before you rush out for Black Friday, just be mindful of how consumerism is harming our planet
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tiara Walters - Daily Maverick writer on the environment
Tomorrow at 11:05
Infectious Diseases and Travel
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Lucille Blumberg - Deputy Director of the NICD
Tomorrow at 11:32
Trekking across the Southern Cape
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Justin Fox - Editor for Getaway Magaine
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
England coach Eddie Jones: It takes a bit of pain and suffering to have success International rugby coach Eddie Jones has written an autobiography. He shares some sage advice and fond Rugby World Cup memories. 22 November 2019 6:05 PM
Two Oceans race director: new entry system aimed at creating 'equal opportunity' Entries for the Two Oceans Marathon 2020 have officially opened but not everyone is happy with the new system and price hike. 19 November 2019 4:01 PM
Doping in schools rugby doesn't seem to be declining, says institute The SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport says there's a high tolerance for steroid use at schools among coaches, teachers and parents. 18 November 2019 5:25 PM
View all Sport
Our position on SOEs has always been nuanced - Cosatu Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says they have not changed their views on privatisation and that strategic sectors should be left alone. 25 November 2019 1:55 PM
Dudu Myeni wants other board members included in her delinquent director case EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi reflects on the former SAA chairperson court case at the Pretoria High Court which she didn't attend. 25 November 2019 1:51 PM
Tshwane ANC wants mayor Stevens Mokgalapa fired over audio scandal The party says it has verified that the audio is authentic, the DA in Gauteng is investigating an incident. 25 November 2019 1:47 PM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Why it's important to classify droughts correctly Not all droughts are the same. It's important to understand the different categories and their implications, a professor says. 25 November 2019 5:58 PM
Former intel boss Mo Shaik recounts how calls for Gupta probe led to his axing When Shaik and others proposed a probe into the Guptas' influence on government, they were sacked by former President Jacob Zuma. 25 November 2019 4:30 PM
Moyane to cross-examine Gordhan on state capture allegations Tom Moyane's legal rep says Minister Pravin Gordhan will have to justify the allegations that he made about the former Sars boss. 25 November 2019 1:24 PM
View all Local
Are your kids on TikTok? Here's what parents need to know about the latest craze Digital experts Dean McCoubrey and Arthur Goldstuck discuss the risks and benefits of TikTok, with some key advice for parents. 25 November 2019 1:04 PM
Cape Town is the greatest tourist city on Earth - Telegraph Travel Awards The UK’s Telegraph Travel surveyed 39 000 people – Cape Town came out tops. Again. For the seventh year in a row. 25 November 2019 11:49 AM
Are men calling each other out? J'Something opens up about fatherhood J'Something shares his hopes for his young son, and how raising him to have confidence will ultimately contribute to society. 25 November 2019 11:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
Campaign remembers women lost to abuse and the dark places in which they died Insurer First for Women says the aim of the campaign is to bring woman abuse out of the darkness and into the light. 25 November 2019 4:01 PM
Cape Town is the greatest tourist city on Earth - Telegraph Travel Awards The UK’s Telegraph Travel surveyed 39 000 people – Cape Town came out tops. Again. For the seventh year in a row. 25 November 2019 11:49 AM
Checkers app let’s you buy groceries at normal prices – free delivery in an hour The new Sixty60 app gives you access to more than 5000 grocery items from its stores and products from the Checkers LiquorShop. 25 November 2019 9:08 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
World

'No school' for children who break their backs at Madagascar’s mica mines

25 November 2019 11:19 AM
by
Tags:
Child labour
Madagascar
Netherlands
Exploitation
child rights
expose
mica
mica mines
Terre des Hommes
Children as young as five, account for more than half of miners digging for mica in Madagascar's impoverished southern region.

Children's rights organisation Terre des Hommes in the Netherlands has exposed how Madagascar’s mica mines rely on child labour.

According to year-long research commissioned by the organisation, there are at least 11,000 children working in Madagascar’s southern mica mining region.

Mica is a heat-resistant mineral used for everything from cosmetics to electronics, explains Terres des Hommes press officer Jos de Voogd.

It seems like a wonder mineral because it can be used in almost everything from make-up, cosmetics, paints, shampoos and electronics.

Jos de Voogd, Press officer - Terres des Hommes Netherlands

Madagascar is the third biggest exporter of mica globally, and the majority of the mica in the island nation is shipped by boat to Chinese ports.

Researchers found entire families working in the extraction and processing of the mica mineral, digging with their bare hands in dangerous health and safety conditions.

De Voogd says many of the minors do not have access to functioning schools in the poverty-stricken region.

In these areas, there are hardly any schools functioning. So the children go into the mines to work.

Jos de Voogd, Press officer - Terres des Hommes Netherlands

Out of this poverty, there are people who need to make a living.

Jos de Voogd, Press officer - Terres des Hommes Netherlands

More than half of the mica workers are minors.

Jos de Voogd, Press officer - Terres des Hommes Netherlands

Download and read the full report on the Terres des Hommes website.

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:


25 November 2019 11:19 AM
by
Tags:
Child labour
Madagascar
Netherlands
Exploitation
child rights
expose
mica
mica mines
Terre des Hommes

More from World

jsomething-on-son-of-a-sonjpg

Are men calling each other out? J'Something opens up about fatherhood

25 November 2019 11:25 AM

J'Something shares his hopes for his young son, and how raising him to have confidence will ultimately contribute to society.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eddie-jonesjpg

England coach Eddie Jones: It takes a bit of pain and suffering to have success

22 November 2019 6:05 PM

International rugby coach Eddie Jones has written an autobiography. He shares some sage advice and fond Rugby World Cup memories.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lana-marks-usa-ambassador-twitter-image-us-embassyjpg

US ambassador Marks pours cold water on claims that Trump could cut aid to SA

21 November 2019 2:41 PM

United States ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks reveals her priorities and discusses the state of relations between US and SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airbnb

What's driving the backlash against Airbnb in Europe

21 November 2019 11:55 AM

Deutsche Welle radio's Keith Walker interviews a host in Athens as well as a resident who supports protests against Airbnb.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hong-kong-shool-kids-train-station-tweet-twitter-elladraws1jpg

Riot police stop and search Hong Kong school learners as classes resume

20 November 2019 1:25 PM

Some of the children dressed in school uniform have been frisked down by riot police, reports China correspondent Kirsty Needham.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bushfire.jpg

Strong winds stoke more than 100 bushfires across Australia

19 November 2019 11:47 AM

BBC news correspondent Phil Mercer describes the scenes in Australia's east coast region where fires have been raging for weeks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bbc-prince-andrew-interview-screengrabjpg

Prince Andrew's BBC interview on Jeffrey Epstein dubbed a 'massive mistake'

18 November 2019 6:00 PM

His tell-all interview about his relationship with the convicted sex offender seems to have been a bad move for the royal family.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180119trumpjpg

'Trump's Twitter attack on impeachment witness shows his attitude towards women'

18 November 2019 11:29 AM

US President Donald Trump has been labelled misogynist by many political commentators and his latest tweets may be proof of that.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

donald-trumpjpg

'It's a foregone conclusion that House of Representatives will impeach Trump'

14 November 2019 9:09 AM

New York Times politics reporter Reid Epstein says there is no new evidence in the hearing as it is based on transcripts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160819RhinoHorn-gif.gif

Skepticism over new 'fake rhino horn' and its intended effects

11 November 2019 6:18 PM

A team of scientists have created a product similar to rhino horn in an effort to confuse the trade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Checkers app let’s you buy groceries at normal prices – free delivery in an hour

Business Lifestyle

Cape Town is the greatest tourist city on Earth - Telegraph Travel Awards

Opinion Lifestyle Business

We will exhaust everything to find teens still missing at sea - NSRI CEO

Local

EWN Highlights

Dudu Myeni employing delaying tactics in 'delinquency' case - Outa

25 November 2019 5:12 PM

Pay up or we’ll pull the plug, Eskom tells 3 Free State municipalities

25 November 2019 4:41 PM

Lenasia community in shock after girl (5) dies in house fire

25 November 2019 3:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA