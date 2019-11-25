Clothes needed ahead of free, pop-up street store for Cape Town's homeless

Capetonians have been urged to donate their good quality, second-hand clothing which will be given to those in need.

On Tuesday 10 December, homeless people in Belville will be invited to shop for pre-loved clothing items at a pop-up charity shop.

The Greater Tygerberg Partnership (GTP) will host the internationally recognised Street Store event on the streets of Bellville.

The Street Store concept is a free, dignified pop-up clothing store for the homeless, and is based entirely on donations from the public.

Since it was launched in 2014, the initiative has gone global and has led to Street Store pop-ups replicated across the world.

The Street Store [concept] originated in Cape Town and has now become an international event hosted all around the world. Warren Hewitt, CEO - Greater Tygerberg Partnership

We are going to be hosting our third one and we are looking for the public to jump in and support this worthy cause. Warren Hewitt, CEO - Greater Tygerberg Partnership

The clothes are washed, ironed and hanged for homeless people to shop through, explains GTP CEO Warren Hewitt.

Below are the nine collection points where Capetonians can drop off their clothing donations:

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: