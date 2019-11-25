Streaming issues? Report here
Cape Town is the greatest tourist city on Earth - Telegraph Travel Awards

25 November 2019 11:49 AM
by
Tags:
Tourism
Cape Town
tourist
Telegraph
Telegraph Travel Awards
The UK’s Telegraph Travel surveyed 39 000 people – Cape Town came out tops. Again. For the seventh year in a row.
Visitors to romantic Cape Town.

There is no greater tourist city on the planet than Cape Town.

The UK’s “The Telegraph” surveyed 39 000 people for its “Telegraph Travel Awards”, asking them what the greatest city in the world is.

For the seventh year in a row, breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town came out tops.

Here’s how The Telegraph Travel Awards ranks the world’s cities:

  1. Cape Town (for the seventh consecutive year)

  2. Vancouver

  3. Kyoto

  4. Sydney

  5. St Petersburg

  6. Singapore

  7. Venice

  8. Luang Prabang

  9. Seville

  10. New Orleans

  11. Havana

  12. New York

  13. Bagen

  14. Florence

  15. Istanbul

  16. Rome

  17. Dubrovnik

  18. Tokyo

  19. Krakow

  20. Buenos Aires

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


25 November 2019 11:49 AM
by
Tags:
Tourism
Cape Town
tourist
Telegraph
Telegraph Travel Awards

