Cape Town is the greatest tourist city on Earth - Telegraph Travel Awards
There is no greater tourist city on the planet than Cape Town.
The UK’s “The Telegraph” surveyed 39 000 people for its “Telegraph Travel Awards”, asking them what the greatest city in the world is.
For the seventh year in a row, breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town came out tops.
Here’s how The Telegraph Travel Awards ranks the world’s cities:
-
Cape Town (for the seventh consecutive year)
-
Vancouver
-
Kyoto
-
Sydney
-
St Petersburg
-
Singapore
-
Venice
-
Luang Prabang
-
Seville
-
New Orleans
-
Havana
-
New York
-
Bagen
-
Florence
-
Istanbul
-
Rome
-
Dubrovnik
-
Tokyo
-
Krakow
-
Buenos Aires
