Tshwane ANC wants mayor Stevens Mokgalapa fired over audio scandal
African National Congress (ANC) caucus leader in Tshwane Dr Kgosi Maepa says mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has abused his power after the release of an audio recording circulated on social media, which allegedly pointed to the mayor having an inappropriate sexual relationship.
Mokgalapa has opened a criminal case against disgruntled former employees, whom he claims are behind the illegal recording.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng says it is investigating the incident.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Gauteng DA leader John Moodey and Maepa about the matter.
We take these allegations very seriously and we hold our public representatives to account and we will ensure that this investigation is conducted thoroughly.John Moodey, DA leader - Gauteng
RELATED: 'I don't give a damn about sexual relations of elected officials,' says Eusebius
The party will be holding the executive mayor and the MMC to account pending the outcomes of the investigations. If the investigations find that the mayor needs to vacate his seat then as the party we will then give him such instructions.John Moodey, DA leader - Gauteng
However, the ANC in Tshwane says they want the mayor fired with immediate effect.
We received the audio as everybody else and we sent it to experts to look at it and tell us if it's authentic and the experts have told us the audio is authentic.Dr Kgosi Maepa, ANC Caucus leader -Tshwane
We don't know who released the audio.Dr Kgosi Maepa, ANC Caucus leader -Tshwane
In the video, the mayor asks the lady 'do I make you nervous?' and we take it that the mayor actually abused his power because the MMC reports to him.Dr Kgosi Maepa, ANC Caucus leader -Tshwane
Listen to both interviews below...
This article first appeared on 702 : Tshwane ANC wants mayor Stevens Mokgalapa fired over audio scandal
More from Politics
Our position on SOEs has always been nuanced - Cosatu
Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says they have not changed their views on privatisation and that strategic sectors should be left alone.Read More
Dudu Myeni wants other board members included in her delinquent director case
EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi reflects on the former SAA chairperson court case at the Pretoria High Court which she didn't attend.Read More
Govt's poor audit outcomes: 'Appointing the right people in key positions vital'
Wits University's Thokozani Chilenga-Butao weighs in on the worrying national and provincial audit outcomes for 2018/19.Read More
Business Inside Inc seeks answers on IEC inedible ink pens
Business Insider Inc associate editor Phillip de Wet says they have requested twice for the information from the IEC.Read More
'We believe Google and Facebook surveillance on users is affecting human rights'
Amnesty International's media liaison officer Mienkie Steytler says these companies should stop data harvesting.Read More
DA remains hopeful that EFF will support Ngobeni to take over from Mashaba
But Economic Freedom Fighters have put up their own candidate and expect Democratic Alliance to support them this time around.Read More
The (formerly short) long arm of the law has begun striking
The Hawks is swooping. Bernard Hotz (Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans) discusses the significance it all.Read More
Bongo arrest: 'MPs can't act with the impunity they did before'
News24 parliamentary reporter Jan Gerber on ANC MP Bongani Bongo's arrest for alleged corruption during Parliamentary inquiry.Read More
Is being placed into business rescue the way forward for SAA?
Specialist attorney Gareth Cremen examines the suitability of trade union Solidarity's court application against the airline.Read More
US ambassador Marks pours cold water on claims that Trump could cut aid to SA
United States ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks reveals her priorities and discusses the state of relations between US and SA.Read More