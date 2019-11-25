African National Congress (ANC) caucus leader in Tshwane Dr Kgosi Maepa says mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has abused his power after the release of an audio recording circulated on social media, which allegedly pointed to the mayor having an inappropriate sexual relationship.

Mokgalapa has opened a criminal case against disgruntled former employees, whom he claims are behind the illegal recording.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng says it is investigating the incident.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Gauteng DA leader John Moodey and Maepa about the matter.

We take these allegations very seriously and we hold our public representatives to account and we will ensure that this investigation is conducted thoroughly. John Moodey, DA leader - Gauteng

The party will be holding the executive mayor and the MMC to account pending the outcomes of the investigations. If the investigations find that the mayor needs to vacate his seat then as the party we will then give him such instructions. John Moodey, DA leader - Gauteng

However, the ANC in Tshwane says they want the mayor fired with immediate effect.

We received the audio as everybody else and we sent it to experts to look at it and tell us if it's authentic and the experts have told us the audio is authentic. Dr Kgosi Maepa, ANC Caucus leader -Tshwane

We don't know who released the audio. Dr Kgosi Maepa, ANC Caucus leader -Tshwane

In the video, the mayor asks the lady 'do I make you nervous?' and we take it that the mayor actually abused his power because the MMC reports to him. Dr Kgosi Maepa, ANC Caucus leader -Tshwane

Listen to both interviews below...

This article first appeared on 702 : Tshwane ANC wants mayor Stevens Mokgalapa fired over audio scandal