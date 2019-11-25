Dudu Myeni wants other board members included in her delinquent director case
Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni's delinquency case is back at the Pretoria High Court on Monday.
Myeni's lawyers have applied to have other board members at the airline included in the delinquent director case that she faces.
RELATED: Dudu Myeni fails to appear in court yet again
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and the South African Pilots Association want the court to declare Myeni a delinquent director and believe this latest application is another attempt to delay the matter.
Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi to give more insight on the matter.
Dudu Myeni again today was a no-show in court and her lawyers are arguing on her behalf. Myeni's lawyers want all the board members who served with her to also be declared delinquent directors.Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - EWN
Listen below to the full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : Dudu Myeni wants other board members included in her delinquent director case
