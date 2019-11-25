Moyane to cross-examine Gordhan on state capture allegations

Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane has been given the go-ahead to cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at the state capture commission.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handed down his ruling at the public hearings on Monday.

Moyane will only be allowed to grill Gordhan on the condition that he files an affidavit addressing the allegations levelled against him.

Moyane's lawyer, Eric Mabuza, says Gordhan must present himself before the commission to explain the allegations he has levelled against the former tax boss.

The conditions are not really a major thing. Eric Mabuza, Tom Moyane's lawyer

You'll remember it was Mr Moyane himself who said in an affidavit that he was willing to go and testify at the commission. Eric Mabuza, Tom Moyane's lawyer

Moyane wants to question the minister on allegations that he is a proponent of state capture.

Mr Gordhan has accused Mr Moyane under oath of advancing the state capture project. Eric Mabuza, Tom Moyane's lawyer

He [Gordhan] must justify each and every allegation that he made against Mr Moyane. Eric Mabuza, Tom Moyane's lawyer

