The Congress for South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says it has always made it clear that "strategic" state-owned entities (SOEs) such as in the telecommunications sector, electricity, housing, public transport, health, water, forestry, municipal services and education should not be privatised.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says their position still stands and that a _City Press _article stating that the organisation is now open to the idea of some SOEs being partly privatised is nothing new.

He says the paper was being "mischievous" with its report.

The City Press article sort of like misinterpreted what we have been saying for a long time, this is nothing new. The context here is that Cosatu has never said all of the 700 SEOs are strategic, we have always made it very clear that we need to prioritise what we consider to be strategic. Sizwe Pamla, Spokesperson - Cosatu

By presenting it as if this is a new position, City Press is being mischievous. Sizwe Pamla, Spokesperson - Cosatu

Not all of the 700 are strategic and our position from as far back as 1996 has always been that we then need to allow for the private sector involvement in a limited form where government still maintains the majority. Sizwe Pamla, Spokesperson - Cosatu

The state has to retain control because if it is under state control then the state is the last decision-maker. Sizwe Pamla, Spokesperson - Cosatu

Click on the link below to hear more...

This article first appeared on 702 : Our position on SOEs has always been nuanced - Cosatu