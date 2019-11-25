Campaign remembers women lost to abuse and the dark places in which they died
Insurance company First for Women has announced a new campaign that aims to shine the spotlight on femicide in South Africa.
The campaign, titled 16 Days of Light, coincides with the national launch of 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children from 25 November to 10 December.
Woman abuse is a dark subject. It happens in the dark. When it's not reported, it stays in the dark. And when it is, we often don’t want to see it. It’s been in the dark for too long. So, for 16 days, let’s bring it into the light…#16DaysOfLight #16DaysOfActivism pic.twitter.com/OxeOeP0cTD— 1st for Women (@firstforwomen) November 25, 2019
On each day of the campaign, the women-centric insurance brand will release a short film that focuses on various dark places where women have been killed.
First for Women marketing manager Casey Rousseau says 15 short films will be released, telling the touching stories of abuse victims.
The final day of the campaign will culminate in an event inviting members of the public to pledge their support to fighting woman abuse.
Throughout the year, the insurer runs the First for Women Foundation, which has raised R70 million raised and helped 90,000 women since it was created in 2005.
The company also has an online platform, For Women, dedicated to providing support and other tools needed for abuse victims.
It's about shining the light on the very dark subject of woman abuse. It's not just shining the light on it, it's about illuminating it to ensure that it stays at the forefront of people's minds.Casey Rousseau, Marketing manager - 1st for Women Insurance
The campaign is going to be shining the light on 15 very dark places. These are places where women who have been affected by abuse have died.Casey Rousseau, Marketing manager - 1st for Women Insurance
We are going to be releasing the films on each day.Casey Rousseau, Marketing manager - 1st for Women Insurance
These stories represent a much bigger problem that's taking place in South Africa. It's happening on a national scale.Casey Rousseau, Marketing manager - 1st for Women Insurance
Visit the For Women website or keep an eye on First for Women's social media pages (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) for the daily campaign videos.
Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
Thumbnail image: 1st for Women Insurance on Facebook.
