Former intel boss Mo Shaik recounts how calls for Gupta probe led to his axing

Former intelligence head Mo Shaik has recalled how senior members of the State Security Agency (SSA) proposed an investigation of the Guptas back in 2011.

This following revelations that the Gupta family knew about Fikile Mbalula's appointment as minister of sports and recreation at the time, before it was publicly announced.

Shaik, the former head of South Africa's secret service, took the stand at the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday.

#StateCaptureInquiry Shaik: says it was decided that the Guptas must be investigated. Either info related to Mbalula’s appointment was leaked from president's office; they’d overheard it and were peddling info; or they were influencing the President to make appointments. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 25, 2019

Zuma removed him as the head of the South African Secret Service together with the former head of the National Intelligence Agency Gibson Njenje in 2011.

They were axed after they proposed an investigation of the Guptas' influence on government, reports EWN's Barry Bateman.

Mo Shaik says they decided, between all the bosses within the State Security Agency, that they'd initiate this intelligence investigation of the Guptas. Barry Bateman, EWN reporter

We know now that it was this decision which ultimately led to the removal of Mo Shaik and Gibson Njenje. Barry Bateman, EWN reporter

At the same time, former South African Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane could soon be expected to cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at the public hearing.

Pravin Gordhan alleged that when Tom Moyane opened up a criminal case against him, he did so with malice, in the advancement of the state capture operation. Barry Bateman, EWN reporter

It's on that aspect along that Tom Moyane is granted the leave to come and cross-examine the minister, on the proviso that he [Moyane] provides an affidavit setting out his version of events and addressing the allegations as put by the minister to him. Barry Bateman, EWN reporter

