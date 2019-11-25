Former intel boss Mo Shaik recounts how calls for Gupta probe led to his axing
Former intelligence head Mo Shaik has recalled how senior members of the State Security Agency (SSA) proposed an investigation of the Guptas back in 2011.
This following revelations that the Gupta family knew about Fikile Mbalula's appointment as minister of sports and recreation at the time, before it was publicly announced.
Shaik, the former head of South Africa's secret service, took the stand at the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday.
#StateCaptureInquiry Shaik: says it was decided that the Guptas must be investigated. Either info related to Mbalula’s appointment was leaked from president's office; they’d overheard it and were peddling info; or they were influencing the President to make appointments. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 25, 2019
Zuma removed him as the head of the South African Secret Service together with the former head of the National Intelligence Agency Gibson Njenje in 2011.
They were axed after they proposed an investigation of the Guptas' influence on government, reports EWN's Barry Bateman.
Mo Shaik says they decided, between all the bosses within the State Security Agency, that they'd initiate this intelligence investigation of the Guptas.Barry Bateman, EWN reporter
We know now that it was this decision which ultimately led to the removal of Mo Shaik and Gibson Njenje.Barry Bateman, EWN reporter
At the same time, former South African Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane could soon be expected to cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at the public hearing.
RELATED: Moyane to cross-examine Gordhan on state capture allegations
Pravin Gordhan alleged that when Tom Moyane opened up a criminal case against him, he did so with malice, in the advancement of the state capture operation.Barry Bateman, EWN reporter
It's on that aspect along that Tom Moyane is granted the leave to come and cross-examine the minister, on the proviso that he [Moyane] provides an affidavit setting out his version of events and addressing the allegations as put by the minister to him.Barry Bateman, EWN reporter
Listen to the EWN update for more:
More from Local
Why it's important to classify droughts correctly
Not all droughts are the same. It's important to understand the different categories and their implications, a professor says.Read More
Moyane to cross-examine Gordhan on state capture allegations
Tom Moyane's legal rep says Minister Pravin Gordhan will have to justify the allegations that he made about the former Sars boss.Read More
Clothes needed ahead of free, pop-up street store for Cape Town's homeless
The Street Store is a pop-up event where the homeless get free clothes. It's coming to Bellville soon and donations are needed.Read More
'Exposure to carbon monoxide contributes to road accidents'
In this week's View from the Cockpit, Former pilot Captain Piet Taljaard looks at causes of road accidents.Read More
We will exhaust everything to find teens still missing at sea - NSRI CEO
Sea rescue officials are continuing the search for three teenagers presumed to have drowned at Sea Point on Sunday.Read More
'There is no imminent reduction of speed limits and blood alcohol levels'
Minister of Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Payne says the department is conducting feasibility studies on the proposals.Read More
'Money put aside to deal with gender-based violence is not a long-term solution'
Sonke Gender Justice Nonhlanhla Skosana says the national strategic plan on GBV is in the final stages.Read More
'NPA's Batohi and Cronje are taking a careful approach in building court cases'
ISS senior research associate Judith February says she is cautiously optimistic that that is a start of many prosecutions.Read More
Samwu warns of 'unsafe conditions' in Cape Town if demands not met
The union's Mzoxolo Miselo says law enforcement officers are threatening to refuse overtime work during the festive season.Read More
1000 Women: Encouraging women to share their stories of police station abuse
In the buildup to 16 Days of Activism, 1000 Women launched its own campaign to highlight how police stations are failing women.Read More