Diver describes 'magnificent' encounter with rare coelacanth in KZN waters
Recreational diver Mike Fraser was part of a small diving group that sighted a rare coelacanth off Pumula on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.
Fraser, his son and two friends stumbled upon the rare fish while diving at the depth of 72 metres off Pumula.
It's understood that this marks the 34th sighting of a coelacanth off the coast of South Africa.
Fraser described the once-in-lifetime experience that he had while exploring KZN waters.
It's been a dream of mine for years, but I never expected that it would be fulfilled.Mike Fraser, recreational diver
When we saw the coelacanth, we knew exactly what it was.Mike Fraser, recreational diver
We were joking about what it would be like seeing a coelacanth on the dive, never thinking that it would happen.Mike Fraser, recreational diver
It's a magnificent experience.Mike Fraser, recreational diver
Listen to him relay the encounter to John Maytham:
