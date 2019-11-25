Cape Town trail runner describes harrowing stabbing ordeal

Murray Middleton describes to John Maytham the harrowing ordeal he and three other victims endured in October 2018.

The four victims, aged between 31 and 58, were pulled off the track and tied up in the bushes by 5 attackers.

They were stripped of their clothes and robbed.

Middleton says the crime was not just about robbery.

They were looking to rob people, but not just to robe people. It was a lot more of a hate crime than a mugging...They were speaking mostly in Xhosa but let us know what was going on. One of the guys that was attacked with us understood Xhosa and he said that they were saying that they were going to slaughter us like cattle. Murray Middleton

After about an hour, Middleton describes how the attackers decided to leave and stabbed three of the men.

The case goes to court on Tuesday 25 October 2019 and Middleton says the police, SanParks rangers and the rescue services did a sterling job and helped apprehend 4 of the 5 suspects at the time of the attacks.

Listen to the interview below: