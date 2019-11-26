'Jacob Zuma and Siyabonga Cwele shutdown investigations into Gupta family'

Former intelligence boss Mo Shaik told the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday how former state security minister Siyabonga Cwele shut down an investigation into the Gupta family.

The commission also heard how former president Jacob Zuma removed Shaik as the head of the South African Secret Service after he proposed an investigation into to the Guptas' influence on government.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to eNCA freelance journalist Erin Bates about the proceedings at the commission.

Mo Shaik's testimony was around the changing accountability structures in terms of legislation around intelligent services. Erin Bates, Freelance journalist - eNCA

Under former President Mandela there wasn't a minister of intelligence, there was a minister of Justice who was responsible for administration around intelligence services. Erin Bates, Freelance journalist - eNCA

Bates says Shaik told the commission of how Cwele shut down the investigations.

Shaik's main grievance is around Siyabonga Cwele because he says around 2010,2011 three seniors in intelligence in South Africa had reason to believe there was something up with this Gupta family. Erin Bates, Freelance journalist - eNCA

Shaik claims they went to Cwele and Cwele shut down the investigation, they went to speaks to President Zuma and he also shut down the investigation. Erin Bates, Freelance journalist - eNCA

Former Sars boss Tom Moyane has been granted leave to cross-examine Public Enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan at the commission.

Everyone is pleased that Moyane will now get a chance to cross-examine Gordhan, and Gordhan is also pleased about it. Gordhan now wants to apply to cross-examine Moyane as well. Erin Bates, Freelance journalist - eNCA

