'Jacob Zuma and Siyabonga Cwele shutdown investigations into Gupta family'
Former intelligence boss Mo Shaik told the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday how former state security minister Siyabonga Cwele shut down an investigation into the Gupta family.
The commission also heard how former president Jacob Zuma removed Shaik as the head of the South African Secret Service after he proposed an investigation into to the Guptas' influence on government.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to eNCA freelance journalist Erin Bates about the proceedings at the commission.
RELATED: Former intel boss Mo Shaik recounts how calls for Gupta probe led to his axing
Mo Shaik's testimony was around the changing accountability structures in terms of legislation around intelligent services.Erin Bates, Freelance journalist - eNCA
Under former President Mandela there wasn't a minister of intelligence, there was a minister of Justice who was responsible for administration around intelligence services.Erin Bates, Freelance journalist - eNCA
Bates says Shaik told the commission of how Cwele shut down the investigations.
Shaik's main grievance is around Siyabonga Cwele because he says around 2010,2011 three seniors in intelligence in South Africa had reason to believe there was something up with this Gupta family.Erin Bates, Freelance journalist - eNCA
Shaik claims they went to Cwele and Cwele shut down the investigation, they went to speaks to President Zuma and he also shut down the investigation.Erin Bates, Freelance journalist - eNCA
RELATED: Moyane to cross-examine Gordhan on state capture allegations
Former Sars boss Tom Moyane has been granted leave to cross-examine Public Enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan at the commission.
Everyone is pleased that Moyane will now get a chance to cross-examine Gordhan, and Gordhan is also pleased about it. Gordhan now wants to apply to cross-examine Moyane as well.Erin Bates, Freelance journalist - eNCA
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Sevens great Marius Schoeman hellbent on giving back to upcoming rugby talent
Former Sevens Rugby star Marius Schoeman opens up about his journey with the game and how he is paving the way for youngsters.Read More
ANC calls for Dalindyebo's temporary release to attend Xhosa royal's funeral
The party wants jailed AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo to be granted compassionate leave.Read More
'We are pushing to make sure 7000 pupils placed in schools by Friday'
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says officials are meeting with parents in Midrand to try to provide alternative schools.Read More
Son of slain Cradock Four activist implicates FW de Klerk in father’s murder
To this day, no one has been prosecuted for the brutal murders of Fort Calata, Matthew Goniwe, Sparrow Mkhonto and Sicelo Mhlauli.Read More
Nonpayment of suppliers will hamper delivery of health services - commissioner
Public Service Commission commissioner Michael Seloane gives details on 'The Pulse of the Public Service' bulletin.Read More
[WATCH] Robber robs armed robber during robbery
A man robs a Shoprite USave store in Gauteng and gets robbed in turn by another man crawling behind him on the floor.Read More
Group threatens legal action over 'contaminated' Milnerton lagoon
The local canoe club could take legal action against the City of CT and a ratepayers’ association claims pleas have gone ignored.Read More
Competition Commission goes after four big supermarket chains
South African Competition Commission Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele says the biggest hindrance to spaza shops is crime.Read More
NSRI update: Second teen recovered after Sunday drowning at Rocklands Beach
National Sea Rescue Institute's Craig Lambinon says there is an ongoing search operation for the 18-year-old who remains missing.Read More
Cape Town trail runner describes harrowing stabbing ordeal
Murray Middleton describes his harrowing ordeal in 2018 as the case heads to court on Tuesday.Read More