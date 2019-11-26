NSRI update: Second teen recovered after Sunday drowning at Rocklands Beach
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has continued its search for three teenagers swept away at sea off Rocklands Beach , Three Anchor Bay, Cape Town on Sunday.
Three local surfers were able to bring one of the boys to shore, a 15-year-old, but he was unable to be resuscitated and died.
The teens were part of the refugee community currently living in the Methodist Church in the city.
Craig Lambinon, spokesperson at the NSRI, says it has been a very difficult time for all involved.
Our care and thoughts are with the family and we have had the Fire and Rescue Service chaplain service assist with family counselling.Craig Lambinon, Spokesperson - National Sea Rescue Institute
The body of a second teen, believed to be from the Democratic Republic of Congo, has since been found.
The body of the 15-year-old female and the 16-year-old male have been recovered and the families have had time to pay respect to them which has been very moving for everybody.Craig Lambinon, Spokesperson - National Sea Rescue Institute
We have commended the media and the communities of Sea Point and the greater community of Cape town for the tremendous compassion shown.Craig Lambinon, Spokesperson - National Sea Rescue Institute
He says there continues to be an ongoing search operation for the 18-year-old who remains missing at sea.
We are hopeful there will be closure for that family as well.Craig Lambinon, Spokesperson - National Sea Rescue Institute
In this case, the teens had waded into the sea waist-deep when a wave washed over them and swept them out to sea, says Lambinon.
They tried to help each other but one can only imagine the fear and the panic, especially with the rough sea conditions at the weekend.Craig Lambinon, Spokesperson - National Sea Rescue Institute
He emphasises the importance of only swimming on beaches where lifeguards are present as this is the second drowning incident in two weeks.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
Sevens great Marius Schoeman hellbent on giving back to upcoming rugby talent
Former Sevens Rugby star Marius Schoeman opens up about his journey with the game and how he is paving the way for youngsters.Read More
ANC calls for Dalindyebo's temporary release to attend Xhosa royal's funeral
The party wants jailed AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo to be granted compassionate leave.Read More
'We are pushing to make sure 7000 pupils placed in schools by Friday'
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says officials are meeting with parents in Midrand to try to provide alternative schools.Read More
Son of slain Cradock Four activist implicates FW de Klerk in father’s murder
To this day, no one has been prosecuted for the brutal murders of Fort Calata, Matthew Goniwe, Sparrow Mkhonto and Sicelo Mhlauli.Read More
Nonpayment of suppliers will hamper delivery of health services - commissioner
Public Service Commission commissioner Michael Seloane gives details on 'The Pulse of the Public Service' bulletin.Read More
[WATCH] Robber robs armed robber during robbery
A man robs a Shoprite USave store in Gauteng and gets robbed in turn by another man crawling behind him on the floor.Read More
Group threatens legal action over 'contaminated' Milnerton lagoon
The local canoe club could take legal action against the City of CT and a ratepayers’ association claims pleas have gone ignored.Read More
Competition Commission goes after four big supermarket chains
South African Competition Commission Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele says the biggest hindrance to spaza shops is crime.Read More
'Jacob Zuma and Siyabonga Cwele shutdown investigations into Gupta family'
eNCA freelance journalist Erin Bates gives updates from the state capture commission of inquiry.Read More
Cape Town trail runner describes harrowing stabbing ordeal
Murray Middleton describes his harrowing ordeal in 2018 as the case heads to court on Tuesday.Read More