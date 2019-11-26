NSRI update: Second teen recovered after Sunday drowning at Rocklands Beach

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has continued its search for three teenagers swept away at sea off Rocklands Beach , Three Anchor Bay, Cape Town on Sunday.

Three local surfers were able to bring one of the boys to shore, a 15-year-old, but he was unable to be resuscitated and died.

The teens were part of the refugee community currently living in the Methodist Church in the city.

Craig Lambinon, spokesperson at the NSRI, says it has been a very difficult time for all involved.

Our care and thoughts are with the family and we have had the Fire and Rescue Service chaplain service assist with family counselling. Craig Lambinon, Spokesperson - National Sea Rescue Institute

The body of a second teen, believed to be from the Democratic Republic of Congo, has since been found.

The body of the 15-year-old female and the 16-year-old male have been recovered and the families have had time to pay respect to them which has been very moving for everybody. Craig Lambinon, Spokesperson - National Sea Rescue Institute

We have commended the media and the communities of Sea Point and the greater community of Cape town for the tremendous compassion shown. Craig Lambinon, Spokesperson - National Sea Rescue Institute

He says there continues to be an ongoing search operation for the 18-year-old who remains missing at sea.

We are hopeful there will be closure for that family as well. Craig Lambinon, Spokesperson - National Sea Rescue Institute

In this case, the teens had waded into the sea waist-deep when a wave washed over them and swept them out to sea, says Lambinon.

They tried to help each other but one can only imagine the fear and the panic, especially with the rough sea conditions at the weekend. Craig Lambinon, Spokesperson - National Sea Rescue Institute

He emphasises the importance of only swimming on beaches where lifeguards are present as this is the second drowning incident in two weeks.

Listen to the interview below: