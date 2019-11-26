Competition Commission goes after four big supermarket chains
The Competition Commission has recommended an immediate end to long-term exclusive lease agreements at shopping malls for the big four supermarket chains.
The Grocery Retail Market Inquiry report probed the multi-billion rand grocery retail sector which they began back in 2015.
The commission expressed its concerns about exclusive lease agreements between Shoprite, Pick n Pay, Spar, Woolworths and shopping mall landlords.
The report revealed that the leases with the supermarket are between 20 and 40 years effectively freezing out any up and coming retailers or smaller operations.
Most of the large retailers you will find that, for example, the Shoprite group and Pick n Pay, you will hardly find those two in the same shopping mall or Checkers and Pick n Pay.Tembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner - South African Competition Commission
Sometimes they coexist with a Woolworths store and that is because they have determined that such a format is distinguishable from theirs but where you see two formats, it is a recent phenomenon as a result of our intervention.Tembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner - South African Competition Commission
Bonakele says Fruit and Veg and Food Lovers Market have also been excluded.
They exclude all sorts of formats, sometimes you even fail to follow the logic. Clearly a large retailer anchor tenant doesn't want a similar shoer next to it. They would ever specify they don't want speciality stores next to them.Tembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner - South African Competition Commission
He adds that property developers don't require anchor tenants.
We have spoken to all stakeholder in the sector including property developers and none of them requires this. It is the retailers who tell the property developers they will be anchor tenants and don't want the competition.Tembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner - South African Competition Commission
Bonakele says the report also looked into spaza shops and the growth of immigrant community retailers.
The entry of these large retailers into townships is a real concern as the spaza shops are not able to compete with the retailers.Tembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner - South African Competition Commission
There are also spaza shops that are owned by foreign nationals which tend to also outcompete local owners of spaza shops.Tembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner - South African Competition Commission
The biggest hindrance for spaza shops in the townships is crime.Tembinkosi Bonakele, Commissioner - South African Competition Commission
Read the full report HERE
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Sevens great Marius Schoeman hellbent on giving back to upcoming rugby talent
Former Sevens Rugby star Marius Schoeman opens up about his journey with the game and how he is paving the way for youngsters.Read More
ANC calls for Dalindyebo's temporary release to attend Xhosa royal's funeral
The party wants jailed AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo to be granted compassionate leave.Read More
'We are pushing to make sure 7000 pupils placed in schools by Friday'
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says officials are meeting with parents in Midrand to try to provide alternative schools.Read More
Son of slain Cradock Four activist implicates FW de Klerk in father’s murder
To this day, no one has been prosecuted for the brutal murders of Fort Calata, Matthew Goniwe, Sparrow Mkhonto and Sicelo Mhlauli.Read More
Nonpayment of suppliers will hamper delivery of health services - commissioner
Public Service Commission commissioner Michael Seloane gives details on 'The Pulse of the Public Service' bulletin.Read More
[WATCH] Robber robs armed robber during robbery
A man robs a Shoprite USave store in Gauteng and gets robbed in turn by another man crawling behind him on the floor.Read More
Group threatens legal action over 'contaminated' Milnerton lagoon
The local canoe club could take legal action against the City of CT and a ratepayers’ association claims pleas have gone ignored.Read More
'Jacob Zuma and Siyabonga Cwele shutdown investigations into Gupta family'
eNCA freelance journalist Erin Bates gives updates from the state capture commission of inquiry.Read More
NSRI update: Second teen recovered after Sunday drowning at Rocklands Beach
National Sea Rescue Institute's Craig Lambinon says there is an ongoing search operation for the 18-year-old who remains missing.Read More
Cape Town trail runner describes harrowing stabbing ordeal
Murray Middleton describes his harrowing ordeal in 2018 as the case heads to court on Tuesday.Read More
More from Business
Right way to talk to strangers is with caution and humility - Malcolm Gladwell
Ian Mann reviews Malcolm Gladwell’s new book, “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know”.Read More
What does big business operating in townships mean for informal businesses?
Head of the Job Fund Project at A2Pay Tina Mason details some of the challenges.Read More
Nonpayment of suppliers will hamper delivery of health services - commissioner
Public Service Commission commissioner Michael Seloane gives details on 'The Pulse of the Public Service' bulletin.Read More
Why FNB is buying Shoprite, Sasol and Equites
Edgar Mafoko (Portfolio Manager at FNB Wealth and Investments) shares his stock picks of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Cannabis summit in Cape Town pushing dagga business deals
Cape Town has hosted a three-day summit focusing on the booming global interest in medicinal cannabis and how Africa can benefit.Read More
Black Friday: 'Fraudsters will stand there in the queue next to you'
Last year, credit card fraud complaints surged by 238%, warns Banking Ombud Reana Steyn.Read More
'Trick is to stay awake to land best deals early on Black Friday'
PriceCheck founder Kevin Tucker they are seeing a great demand for TV and air conditioners this week leading to Black Friday.Read More
Why Pepkor gave up on Zimbabwe (where it once had 200 stores) after decades
Leon Lourens (CEO, Pepkor) discusses his company’s financial results with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.Read More
Campaign remembers women lost to abuse and the dark places in which they died
Insurer First for Women says the aim of the campaign is to bring woman abuse out of the darkness and into the light.Read More
Cape Town is the greatest tourist city on Earth - Telegraph Travel Awards
The UK’s Telegraph Travel surveyed 39 000 people – Cape Town came out tops. Again. For the seventh year in a row.Read More