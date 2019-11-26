'Trick is to stay awake to land best deals early on Black Friday'

Have you ever wondered where can you find the best deals this Black Friday?

Join the savvy consumers and do price comparisons online.

PriceCheck is Africa’s largest product discovery and comparison service showcasing an extensive range of products from South Africa’s favourite and most trusted stores.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to PriceCheck founder Kevin Tucker about consumers' trends.

We have about two million unique users every month and over a year we have about 17 million South Africans using our services. Kevin Tucker, Founder - PriceCheck

What we have seen over the last eight to twelve months is a very tough retail environment so kind of see ourselves as a bellwether of the strength of retail in South Africa and consumerism. Kevin Tucker, Founder - PriceCheck

He explains how te trends change according to seasons.

We are seeing a different dynamic in the searches. What we saw around September was a depressing trend where there was less volume, less interest and decrease in searches. Kevin Tucker, Founder - PriceCheck

During load shedding, we saw a lot of trends towards solar products and generators and during the water crisis in Cape Town, we saw a lot of trends towards JoJo tanks. Kevin Tucker, Founder - PriceCheck

Tucker says they have recorded a 200% increase in volumes from yesterday.

What we see around this time of the year is a lot of toys and gifts, hoverboards and some back-to-school products and we see a lot of volume for TV and air conditioners this week leading to Black Friday. Kevin Tucker, Founder - PriceCheck

The best deals will be on Friday and the trick is to stay awake because most products will be sold out by 2am. Kevin Tucker, Founder - PriceCheck

Listen to the full interview below...