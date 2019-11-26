Group threatens legal action over 'contaminated' Milnerton lagoon
The Milnerton Canoe Club says it may take legal action against the City of Cape Town for its failure to systemically address pollution levels in the Milnerton Lagoon.
CapeTalk has received several complaints from residents describing the poor water quality at the lagoon.
RELATED: The health of our city is seen in its waterways, says scientist
In an email sent to CapeTalk host John Maytham, one resident claims he's never seen the water as polluted as it has been over the past fortnight.
"The water is putrid, black and smelly", he writes.
Richard Allen, the chairman of the Milnerton Canoe Club, says the group is currently consulting with the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) in terms of legal steps against the City.
We are engaging with Outa as well to take legal steps against the City because nothing has been done.Richard Allen, Chairman - Milnerton Canoe Club
Something is going wrong with the City which isn't helping us much.Richard Allen, Chairman - Milnerton Canoe Club
Allen claims the City has failed, over several years, to tackle the multitude of issues compounding pollution at the lagoon.
We've been battling for 10 years now with the City to put things in place to prevent all of the contamination and sewage coming down into the lagoon.Richard Allen, Chairman - Milnerton Canoe Club
They've made various promises over the years which just haven't come to pass.Richard Allen, Chairman - Milnerton Canoe Club
It's been compounded by the fact that the mouth is closed at the moment, so everything is stagnant in the lagoon.Richard Allen, Chairman - Milnerton Canoe Club
The outfall from various areas is trickling down slowly and stagnating in the lagoon.Richard Allen, Chairman - Milnerton Canoe Club
Meanwhile, the Milnerton Central Ratepayers’ Association (MCRA) says it has requested an urgent meeting with Cape Town mayor Dan Plato to discuss the matter.
In a Facebook post, the association alleges that "little action has been taken for five years despite steadily worsening contamination and five years of meetings and promises."
The association's Caroline Marx claims the current state of the lagoon is a public health hazard.
CapeTalk has reached out to the City of Cape Town for a response.
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
Image: Milnerton Central Residents Association on Facebook.
