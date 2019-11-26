[WATCH] Dog chases Google street view camera car, and is immortalised online
Social media have fallen in love with this feisty cute doggy who chased the Google street view camera car around a suburb in the Japanese town of Kagoshima.
The good boy is immortalised on the street view images until the next round of filming takes place.
Watch below:
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
More from World
Next phase of Trump impeachment inquiry heads to judiciary committee
After two weeks of public hearings, the impeachment process is expected to heat up as it shifts to the House Judiciary Committee.Read More
Are men calling each other out? J'Something opens up about fatherhood
J'Something shares his hopes for his young son, and how raising him to have confidence will ultimately contribute to society.Read More
'No school' for children who break their backs at Madagascar’s mica mines
Children as young as five, account for more than half of miners digging for mica in Madagascar's impoverished southern region.Read More
England coach Eddie Jones: It takes a bit of pain and suffering to have success
International rugby coach Eddie Jones has written an autobiography. He shares some sage advice and fond Rugby World Cup memories.Read More
US ambassador Marks pours cold water on claims that Trump could cut aid to SA
United States ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks reveals her priorities and discusses the state of relations between US and SA.Read More
What's driving the backlash against Airbnb in Europe
Deutsche Welle radio's Keith Walker interviews a host in Athens as well as a resident who supports protests against Airbnb.Read More
Riot police stop and search Hong Kong school learners as classes resume
Some of the children dressed in school uniform have been frisked down by riot police, reports China correspondent Kirsty Needham.Read More
Strong winds stoke more than 100 bushfires across Australia
BBC news correspondent Phil Mercer describes the scenes in Australia's east coast region where fires have been raging for weeks.Read More
Prince Andrew's BBC interview on Jeffrey Epstein dubbed a 'massive mistake'
His tell-all interview about his relationship with the convicted sex offender seems to have been a bad move for the royal family.Read More
'Trump's Twitter attack on impeachment witness shows his attitude towards women'
US President Donald Trump has been labelled misogynist by many political commentators and his latest tweets may be proof of that.Read More