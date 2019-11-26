Next phase of Trump impeachment inquiry heads to judiciary committee
The impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump is expected to move to its next phase.
After two weeks of public hearings, Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry are preparing a report on the evidence against Trump.
The report will recommend articles of impeachment to the Judiciary Committee, reports Bloomberg politics correspondent Kate Hunter.
The Judiciary Committee will review the findings of the report and decide whether or not to draw up articles of impeachment against the president.
They are going to make recommendations to the judiciary committee that handles drawing formal articles of impeachment.Kate Hunter, US politics correspondent - Bloomberg
This next phase, after two weeks of public hearings in the intelligence committee, will be for the focus to shift to another panel.Kate Hunter, US politics correspondent - Bloomberg
There could additional hearing there... We are going to start hearing more serious talk about articles of impeachment and what it might look like.Kate Hunter, US politics correspondent - Bloomberg
Trump has come under fire for allegedly requesting that Ukraine investigate his political opponent Joe Biden.
Listen to the discussion with Melanie Rice:
