Black Friday: 'Fraudsters will stand there in the queue next to you'
Banking Ombud Reana Steyn expects a record number of fraudulent transactions this coming Black Friday.
Last year over the Black Friday period, credit card fraud complaints surged by 238%.
…everyone, including the fraudsters, are looking for the deal of a lifetime during the Black Friday bonanza…Reana Steyn, Banking Ombud
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Banking Ombud Reana Steyn.
There’s more fraud happening [around Black Friday]. People are less vigilant… Fraudsters are also standing there in the queue next to you…Reana Steyn, Banking Ombud
The bank will not ask you for a “One Time PIN” or your PIN! Do not fall for that!Reana Steyn, Banking Ombud
If you feel there was reckless lending; you can complain [to the banking Ombud] … If you took out credit that you cannot afford…Reana Steyn, Banking Ombud
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:
This article first appeared on 702 : Black Friday: 'Fraudsters will stand there in the queue next to you'
More from Business
Right way to talk to strangers is with caution and humility - Malcolm Gladwell
Ian Mann reviews Malcolm Gladwell’s new book, “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know”.Read More
What does big business operating in townships mean for informal businesses?
Head of the Job Fund Project at A2Pay Tina Mason details some of the challenges.Read More
Nonpayment of suppliers will hamper delivery of health services - commissioner
Public Service Commission commissioner Michael Seloane gives details on 'The Pulse of the Public Service' bulletin.Read More
Why FNB is buying Shoprite, Sasol and Equites
Edgar Mafoko (Portfolio Manager at FNB Wealth and Investments) shares his stock picks of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Cannabis summit in Cape Town pushing dagga business deals
Cape Town has hosted a three-day summit focusing on the booming global interest in medicinal cannabis and how Africa can benefit.Read More
'Trick is to stay awake to land best deals early on Black Friday'
PriceCheck founder Kevin Tucker they are seeing a great demand for TV and air conditioners this week leading to Black Friday.Read More
Competition Commission goes after four big supermarket chains
South African Competition Commission Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele says the biggest hindrance to spaza shops is crime.Read More
Why Pepkor gave up on Zimbabwe (where it once had 200 stores) after decades
Leon Lourens (CEO, Pepkor) discusses his company’s financial results with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.Read More
Campaign remembers women lost to abuse and the dark places in which they died
Insurer First for Women says the aim of the campaign is to bring woman abuse out of the darkness and into the light.Read More
Cape Town is the greatest tourist city on Earth - Telegraph Travel Awards
The UK’s Telegraph Travel surveyed 39 000 people – Cape Town came out tops. Again. For the seventh year in a row.Read More