Black Friday: 'Fraudsters will stand there in the queue next to you'

Banking Ombud Reana Steyn expects a record number of fraudulent transactions this coming Black Friday.

Last year over the Black Friday period, credit card fraud complaints surged by 238%.

Checkers Hyper's 'Black Friday' sale in Sandton City. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

…everyone, including the fraudsters, are looking for the deal of a lifetime during the Black Friday bonanza… Reana Steyn, Banking Ombud

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Banking Ombud Reana Steyn.

There’s more fraud happening [around Black Friday]. People are less vigilant… Fraudsters are also standing there in the queue next to you… Reana Steyn, Banking Ombud

The bank will not ask you for a “One Time PIN” or your PIN! Do not fall for that! Reana Steyn, Banking Ombud

If you feel there was reckless lending; you can complain [to the banking Ombud] … If you took out credit that you cannot afford… Reana Steyn, Banking Ombud

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

