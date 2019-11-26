[WATCH] Robber robs armed robber during robbery
A robber holding up a storekeeper at a Shoprite U Save store in Gauteng got a taste of his own medicine when another robber crawled up behind him and robbed him!
The robber did not even notice the man crawling behind him picking up the banknotes he had dropped before making his way out.
Watch the bizarre video below:
