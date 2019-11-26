Cannabis summit in Cape Town pushing dagga business deals

Industry leaders, political figures, and medical and scientific experts from around the world have all gathered in Cape Town to discuss the business of cannabis.

CannaTech, the world's premier cannabis summit, has been taking place at the V&A Waterfront this week where several commercial deals have been facilitated.

The summit has focused on how to accelerate Africa’s large-scale cannabis-growing potential, explains Hayim Raclaw of Israel-Cannabis (iCAN).

Raclaw, the director of acceleration at iCAN, a cannabis investment platform, says Africa is the perfect place for a budding cannabis industry to grow.

This, he says is due to a combination of perfect climate conditions, the continent's cultivation skills and legislative shifts in several regions.

He says close to 500 people from 22 countries have attended the summit, many of them are from African nations.

Israel-Cannabis (iCAN) is a cannabis acceleration and strategic investment platfrom. The base of that platform is CannaTech, the global conference. Hayim Raclaw, Director of Acceleration - iCAN

The conference brings together decision-makers and thought leaders in the global cannabis industry. Hayim Raclaw, Director of Acceleration - iCAN

The research epicentre for cannabis is Isreal, where we are based. Hayim Raclaw, Director of Acceleration - iCAN

Promoted conversations are leading to deals happening in cultivation of the continent. Hayim Raclaw, Director of Acceleration - iCAN

