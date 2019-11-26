Cannabis summit in Cape Town pushing dagga business deals
Industry leaders, political figures, and medical and scientific experts from around the world have all gathered in Cape Town to discuss the business of cannabis.
RELATED: How dagga could become a cash cow for South Africa's economy
CannaTech, the world's premier cannabis summit, has been taking place at the V&A Waterfront this week where several commercial deals have been facilitated.
The summit has focused on how to accelerate Africa’s large-scale cannabis-growing potential, explains Hayim Raclaw of Israel-Cannabis (iCAN).
RELATED: Agbiz calls for research into how cannabis can grow SA's economy
Raclaw, the director of acceleration at iCAN, a cannabis investment platform, says Africa is the perfect place for a budding cannabis industry to grow.
This, he says is due to a combination of perfect climate conditions, the continent's cultivation skills and legislative shifts in several regions.
He says close to 500 people from 22 countries have attended the summit, many of them are from African nations.
RELATED: First commercial dagga licence granted to Stellenbosch farm
Israel-Cannabis (iCAN) is a cannabis acceleration and strategic investment platfrom. The base of that platform is CannaTech, the global conference.Hayim Raclaw, Director of Acceleration - iCAN
The conference brings together decision-makers and thought leaders in the global cannabis industry.Hayim Raclaw, Director of Acceleration - iCAN
The research epicentre for cannabis is Isreal, where we are based.Hayim Raclaw, Director of Acceleration - iCAN
Promoted conversations are leading to deals happening in cultivation of the continent.Hayim Raclaw, Director of Acceleration - iCAN
Listen to the discussion with Melanie Rice:
More from Business
Right way to talk to strangers is with caution and humility - Malcolm Gladwell
Ian Mann reviews Malcolm Gladwell’s new book, “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know”.Read More
What does big business operating in townships mean for informal businesses?
Head of the Job Fund Project at A2Pay Tina Mason details some of the challenges.Read More
Nonpayment of suppliers will hamper delivery of health services - commissioner
Public Service Commission commissioner Michael Seloane gives details on 'The Pulse of the Public Service' bulletin.Read More
Why FNB is buying Shoprite, Sasol and Equites
Edgar Mafoko (Portfolio Manager at FNB Wealth and Investments) shares his stock picks of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Black Friday: 'Fraudsters will stand there in the queue next to you'
Last year, credit card fraud complaints surged by 238%, warns Banking Ombud Reana Steyn.Read More
'Trick is to stay awake to land best deals early on Black Friday'
PriceCheck founder Kevin Tucker they are seeing a great demand for TV and air conditioners this week leading to Black Friday.Read More
Competition Commission goes after four big supermarket chains
South African Competition Commission Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele says the biggest hindrance to spaza shops is crime.Read More
Why Pepkor gave up on Zimbabwe (where it once had 200 stores) after decades
Leon Lourens (CEO, Pepkor) discusses his company’s financial results with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.Read More
Campaign remembers women lost to abuse and the dark places in which they died
Insurer First for Women says the aim of the campaign is to bring woman abuse out of the darkness and into the light.Read More
Cape Town is the greatest tourist city on Earth - Telegraph Travel Awards
The UK’s Telegraph Travel surveyed 39 000 people – Cape Town came out tops. Again. For the seventh year in a row.Read More
More from Africa
Banks play a role in driving the sustainability of natural resources
Absa is among 130 banks from 49 countries committing to the UN Principles for Responsible Banking, says Shirley Webber (Absa CIB).Read More
Truck attacks: 'You can never fully heal a driver who has psychological damage'
Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly discusses the fall-out of escalating attacks on truck drivers.Read More
What are SA's best options to resolve refugee crisis?
Dr Sikanyiso Masuku says there are lessons to be learned from other countries with efficient self-settlement systems.Read More
120 BMWs and 19 Rolls-Royces delivered to Swazi king in days - Wandile Dludlu
It’s been a good week or two for King Mswati III of eSwatini (Swaziland).Read More
Zimbabwe fires 77 doctors for demanding pay hike
NewsDay Zimbabwe senior reporter Blessed Mhlanga says the doctors are currently being paid R1,100.Read More
Govt's reasons for delay in re-opening CT refugee reception centre 'a cop-out'
Amnesty International's Mienke Steytler says a backlog and reported poor treatment are main problems with SA asylum system.Read More
Resettlement of refugees in SA to other countries not possible - United Nations
The UN's High Commissioner for Refugees advises that resettlement is not a realistic option for refugees and asylum-seekers in SA.Read More
Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe refutes money-laundering claims in Botswana
According to EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, Motsepe-Radebe says she will sue the Sunday Standard for publishing lies.Read More
Zimbabwe anti-sanctions protest fails despite free transport, chicken and Pepsi
The march – organised by the Zimbabwean government - was poorly attended despite freebies and the declaration of a public holiday.Read More
'Every election in Mozambique – without exception – have been contested'
There has been fraud, but not enough to affect the result, says Paul Fauvet of the English Service Mozambique News Agency.Read More