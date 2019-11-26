The Public Service Commission has released its quarterly report titled The Pulse of the Public Service. The report focused on nonpayment of suppliers by government departments within 30 days, the enforcement of arbitration awards, and complaints and grievances handled by the PSC.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Public Service Commission commissioner Michael Seloane about the report.

Seloane gives the comparisons between the first-quarter report and the latest one released on Tuesday.

If you compare these two there are improvements however small they may be. Michael Seloane, Commissioner - Public Service Commission

The fact that this information is made public. All other ministers and MECs do not want their departments to be seen to be in the bad light in terms of the rule of law. Michael Seloane, Commissioner - Public Service Commission

The number of departments that are not complying has reduced. Michael Seloane, Commissioner - Public Service Commission

Seloane says in the last bulletin, the number of invoices that were not paid was over 100 but this time this has improved.

In this latest bulletin, for September, Department of Defence only 69 invoices, Department of Justice only two invoices and others zero. Michael Seloane, Commissioner - Public Service Commission

We have observed that the biggest problem provincially is the Department of Health and if this is not attended to seriously it is going to have impacts on the delivery of health. Michael Seloane, Commissioner - Public Service Commission

This article first appeared on 702 : Nonpayment of suppliers will hamper delivery of health services - commissioner