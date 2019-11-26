The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Edgar Mafoko (a Portfolio Manager at FNB Wealth and Investments) for his stock picks of the week.

Right now, Mafoko is buying these three companies:

Shoprite

Sasol

Equites Property Fund

Picture: Twitter @Shoprite_SA

For more detail, listen to the interview below.

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

This article first appeared on 702 : Why FNB is buying Shoprite, Sasol and Equites