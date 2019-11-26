Why FNB is buying Shoprite, Sasol and Equites

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 16:55
7s giveaway!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Urgent National Assembly Debate on SAA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:20
A plea to our judges: Cut the jaw-jaw and give us simple law-law
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Omphemetse Sibanda - Professor of Law at the Faculty of Management and Law at the University of Limpopo.
Today at 17:46
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 21:10
Motoring with Melinda Ferguson
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 09:40
Life sentence for child rape cases in South Africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lisa Vetten - research associate at Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
Tomorrow at 10:08
How close is Lake Victoria to drying up?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 10:33
Mind of a Fox with Chantal Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Tomorrow at 11:05
How South African E-commerce has Improved over the years.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Smit - MD Payfast
Tomorrow at 11:32
Francois van Coke
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Francois Van Coke - Musician
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Sevens great Marius Schoeman hellbent on giving back to upcoming rugby talent Former Sevens Rugby star Marius Schoeman opens up about his journey with the game and how he is paving the way for youngsters. 26 November 2019 3:47 PM
England coach Eddie Jones: It takes a bit of pain and suffering to have success International rugby coach Eddie Jones has written an autobiography. He shares some sage advice and fond Rugby World Cup memories. 22 November 2019 6:05 PM
Two Oceans race director: new entry system aimed at creating 'equal opportunity' Entries for the Two Oceans Marathon 2020 have officially opened but not everyone is happy with the new system and price hike. 19 November 2019 4:01 PM
View all Sport
'We are pushing to make sure 7000 pupils placed in schools by Friday' Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says officials are meeting with parents in Midrand to try to provide alternative schools. 26 November 2019 1:34 PM
Next phase of Trump impeachment inquiry heads to judiciary committee After two weeks of public hearings, the impeachment process is expected to heat up as it shifts to the House Judiciary Committee. 26 November 2019 11:35 AM
Our position on SOEs has always been nuanced - Cosatu Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says they have not changed their views on privatisation and that strategic sectors should be left alone. 25 November 2019 1:55 PM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Sevens great Marius Schoeman hellbent on giving back to upcoming rugby talent Former Sevens Rugby star Marius Schoeman opens up about his journey with the game and how he is paving the way for youngsters. 26 November 2019 3:47 PM
ANC calls for Dalindyebo's temporary release to attend Xhosa royal's funeral The party wants jailed AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo to be granted compassionate leave. 26 November 2019 2:20 PM
'We are pushing to make sure 7000 pupils placed in schools by Friday' Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says officials are meeting with parents in Midrand to try to provide alternative schools. 26 November 2019 1:34 PM
View all Local
'Trick is to stay awake to land best deals early on Black Friday' PriceCheck founder Kevin Tucker they are seeing a great demand for TV and air conditioners this week leading to Black Friday. 26 November 2019 10:50 AM
Are your kids on TikTok? Here's what parents need to know about the latest craze Digital experts Dean McCoubrey and Arthur Goldstuck discuss the risks and benefits of TikTok, with some key advice for parents. 25 November 2019 1:04 PM
Cape Town is the greatest tourist city on Earth - Telegraph Travel Awards The UK’s Telegraph Travel surveyed 39 000 people – Cape Town came out tops. Again. For the seventh year in a row. 25 November 2019 11:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
Right way to talk to strangers is with caution and humility - Malcolm Gladwell Ian Mann reviews Malcolm Gladwell’s new book, “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know”. 26 November 2019 1:52 PM
What does big business operating in townships mean for informal businesses? Head of the Job Fund Project at A2Pay Tina Mason details some of the challenges. 26 November 2019 1:41 PM
Nonpayment of suppliers will hamper delivery of health services - commissioner Public Service Commission commissioner Michael Seloane gives details on 'The Pulse of the Public Service' bulletin. 26 November 2019 1:24 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Opinion

Why FNB is buying Shoprite, Sasol and Equites

26 November 2019 12:48 PM
by
Tags:
SASOL
The Money Show
FNB
Shoprite
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
stock picks
Portfolio Manager
FNB Wealth and Investments
Edgar Mafoko
Equites Property Fund
Edgar Mafoko (Portfolio Manager at FNB Wealth and Investments) shares his stock picks of the week on The Money Show.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Edgar Mafoko (a Portfolio Manager at FNB Wealth and Investments) for his stock picks of the week.

Right now, Mafoko is buying these three companies:

  • Shoprite

  • Sasol

  • Equites Property Fund

Picture: Twitter @Shoprite_SA

For more detail, listen to the interview below.

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Why FNB is buying Shoprite, Sasol and Equites


26 November 2019 12:48 PM
by
Tags:
SASOL
The Money Show
FNB
Shoprite
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
stock picks
Portfolio Manager
FNB Wealth and Investments
Edgar Mafoko
Equites Property Fund

More from MyMoney Online

mr-price-logojpg

3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (by The Robert Group)

19 November 2019 12:24 PM

Devin Shutte (Head of Investments at The Robert Group) shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mother teaches young daughter saving 123rfbusiness 123rfpersonalfinance 123rf

Schools don’t teach personal finance - how to raise a future millionaire

18 November 2019 8:38 AM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) on how to raise financially free children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Karatbars

Karatbars – is it a scam? The case for and against…

15 November 2019 10:06 AM

Bruce Whitfield interviews senior Karatbars representatives, a financial advisor and someone who was invited to its conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Micky Mouse Walt Disney

Why 27Four is buying Clicks, AECI and Disney

12 November 2019 10:40 AM

Nadir Thokan (Co-Chief Investment Officer at 27Four) shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standard Bank building in Cape Town

Kruger International is buying Standard Bank, Visa and owner of Johnnie Walker

5 November 2019 10:47 AM

Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management Director Mia Kruger shares her stock picks of the week on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No yes maybe

Why you should ignore (conventional) personal finance advice before retirement

1 November 2019 3:09 PM

Most personal finance advisors suggest reducing “risk” a year or two before retirement. Ignore them, reckons Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Statue of Liberty New York

Take as much as you can out of South Africa, now! – wealth manager

1 November 2019 1:24 PM

After a "calamitous” mini-budget, Austen Morris Associates does not see a single reason to invest any discretionary funds in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ferrari

3 hottest shares to buy, right now (according to Nitrogen Fund Managers)

29 October 2019 1:32 PM

Rowan Williams shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

freedom breaking free

Formula for calculating how much you need to never have to earn a salary again

25 October 2019 2:13 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on how to determine your “financial freedom number”. There's a simple formula.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discovery, Sandton

Why Vestact is buying Discovery (JSE), Long4Life (JSE) and Booking.com

22 October 2019 8:31 AM

Portfolio Manager Byron Lotter shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Group threatens legal action over 'contaminated' Milnerton lagoon

Local

Gift of the Givers' Dr Imtiaz Sooliman – angel amongst men – talks about money

Business Lifestyle

ANC calls for Dalindyebo's temporary release to attend Xhosa royal's funeral

Local

EWN Highlights

EFF announces Musa Novela as Joburg mayoral candidate

26 November 2019 4:21 PM

EFF seeks to oust Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa

26 November 2019 3:41 PM

Zuma must tell SA why he defended the Guptas - Shaik

26 November 2019 3:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA