Why FNB is buying Shoprite, Sasol and Equites
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Edgar Mafoko (a Portfolio Manager at FNB Wealth and Investments) for his stock picks of the week.
Right now, Mafoko is buying these three companies:
-
Shoprite
-
Sasol
-
Equites Property Fund
For more detail, listen to the interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Why FNB is buying Shoprite, Sasol and Equites
