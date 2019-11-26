'We are pushing to make sure 7000 pupils placed in schools by Friday'
Gauteng officials from the Tshwane South District and from the Department of Education are meeting with parents in Midrand who are still waiting for their children to be placed in schools on Tuesday.
Midrand has been earmarked as one of the areas of concern in Gauteng as some pupils are still waiting to be placed for next year.
Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi to weigh in on the matter.
The reality is that Midrand is an area where there are fewer public schools and unfortunately we cannot accommodate all of them. That is the reason we will be having these community meetings so that we can provide alternatives.Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng
The department has a tight deadline of 30 November in which to place pupils not placed at the beginning of the month, he explains.
We are pushing around the clock to make sure that 7000 pupils can be placed by midnight on Friday.Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng
Listen below to the full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'We are pushing to make sure 7000 pupils placed in schools by Friday'
