ANC calls for Dalindyebo's temporary release to attend Xhosa royal's funeral
The ANC in the Amathole district want jailed AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo to be granted permission to attend the funeral of AmaXhosa king Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu on Friday.
The party has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa and Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola to grant Dalindyebo compassionate leave to attend the funeral.
Sigcawu died earlier in November after being admitted to the hospital.
He will receive an official funeral, where Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy.
ANC's Amathole regional head of communications Lwando Mangqishi says the Eastern Cape commissioner of correctional services has confirmed that there are grounds for Dalindyebo's temporary release.
Mangqishi says officials are in talks with Dalindyebo about the conditions of his possible attendance at the funeral.
It is unclear if Dalindyebo, who is serving a 12-year sentence, will be granted the leave.
They are in talks with the king on the conditions that would be put in place.Lwando Mangqishi, Spokesperson - ANC's Amathole region
We are saying that, for the king's dignity, the king must not be chained when he goes to his people.Lwando Mangqishi, Spokesperson - ANC's Amathole region
