What does big business operating in townships mean for informal businesses?

Tina Mason, head of the Job Fund Project at A2Pay, which provides informal businesses with support, says they are not surprised by the Competition Commission's call for an end to long-term exclusive lease agreements at shopping malls for the big four supermarket chains.

The commission expressed its concerns about exclusive lease agreements between Shoprite, Pick n Pay, Spar, Woolworths and shopping mall landlords following a probe into the grocery retail sector.

The report revealed that the leases with the supermarkets are between 20 and 40 years, effectively freezing out any up-and-coming retailers or smaller businesses.

Mason speaks of the impact this has had on the township economy.

Candidly, we are not surprised. We work exclusively in the informal sector, in the township economy...the project that we work with on the jobs fund, our job is to enable these spaza shops to address their paying points. Tina Mason, Head of the Job Fund Project at A2Pay

These guys suffer from isolation, a lack of access to funding, a lack of access to technology. They work in a highly unregulated market and as a result they struggle to control their business like other businesses do. Tina Mason, Head of the Job Fund Project at A2Pay

With some of these large supermarkets making their way into townships, Mason explains that it is often at the detriment of the overall township economy.

The concerns around big business going in here is that the currency is not going to circulate in that economy. Tina Mason, Head of the Job Fund Project at A2Pay

There really are three main critical issues that should be considered and one is the distribution of the wealth back into the market. Tina Mason, Head of the Job Fund Project at A2Pay

