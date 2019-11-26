I got the impression that here was a man [referring to Adolf Hitler] who could be relied upon when he had given his word. British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain (before the start of World War 2)

Malcolm Gladwell, author of "Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know".

The right way to talk to strangers is with caution and humility. Malcolm Gladwell

Today we are now thrown into contact all the time with people whose assumptions, perspectives, and backgrounds are different from our own. Malcolm Gladwell

The conviction that we know others better than they know us—and that we may have insights about them they lack (but not vice versa)—leads us to talk when we would do well to listen. Malcolm Gladwell

This week regular business book reviewer Ian Mann (Managing Director at Gateways Business Consultants) spoke about Malcolm Gladwell’s new book, “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know”.

Description of “Talking to Strangers” on talealot.com:

Malcolm Gladwell, the host of the podcast "Revisionist History" and author of the #1 New York Times bestseller Outliers, offers a powerful examination of our interactions with strangers - and why they often go wrong.

How did Fidel Castro fool the CIA for a generation?

Why did Neville Chamberlain think he could trust Adolf Hitler?

Why are campus sexual assaults on the rise?

Do television sitcoms teach us something about the way we relate to each other that isn't true?

Talking to Strangers is a classically Gladwellian intellectual adventure, a challenging and controversial excursion through history, psychology, and scandals taken straight from the news.

He revisits the deceptions of Bernie Madoff, the trial of Amanda Knox, the suicide of Sylvia Plath, the Jerry Sandusky paedophilia scandal at Penn State University, and the death of Sandra Bland - throwing our understanding of these and other stories into doubt.

Something is very wrong, Gladwell argues, with the tools and strategies we use to make sense of people we don't know. And because we don't know how to talk to strangers, we are inviting conflict and misunderstanding in ways that have a profound effect on our lives and our world.

In his first book since his #1 bestseller, David and Goliath, Malcolm Gladwell has written a gripping guidebook for troubled times.

