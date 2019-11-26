Right way to talk to strangers is with caution and humility - Malcolm Gladwell

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 16:55
7s giveaway!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Urgent National Assembly Debate on SAA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:20
A plea to our judges: Cut the jaw-jaw and give us simple law-law
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Omphemetse Sibanda - Professor of Law at the Faculty of Management and Law at the University of Limpopo.
Today at 17:46
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 21:10
Motoring with Melinda Ferguson
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 09:40
Life sentence for child rape cases in South Africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lisa Vetten - research associate at Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
Tomorrow at 10:08
How close is Lake Victoria to drying up?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 10:33
Mind of a Fox with Chantal Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Tomorrow at 11:05
How South African E-commerce has Improved over the years.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Smit - MD Payfast
Tomorrow at 11:32
Francois van Coke
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Francois Van Coke - Musician
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Sevens great Marius Schoeman hellbent on giving back to upcoming rugby talent Former Sevens Rugby star Marius Schoeman opens up about his journey with the game and how he is paving the way for youngsters. 26 November 2019 3:47 PM
England coach Eddie Jones: It takes a bit of pain and suffering to have success International rugby coach Eddie Jones has written an autobiography. He shares some sage advice and fond Rugby World Cup memories. 22 November 2019 6:05 PM
Two Oceans race director: new entry system aimed at creating 'equal opportunity' Entries for the Two Oceans Marathon 2020 have officially opened but not everyone is happy with the new system and price hike. 19 November 2019 4:01 PM
View all Sport
'We are pushing to make sure 7000 pupils placed in schools by Friday' Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says officials are meeting with parents in Midrand to try to provide alternative schools. 26 November 2019 1:34 PM
Next phase of Trump impeachment inquiry heads to judiciary committee After two weeks of public hearings, the impeachment process is expected to heat up as it shifts to the House Judiciary Committee. 26 November 2019 11:35 AM
Our position on SOEs has always been nuanced - Cosatu Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says they have not changed their views on privatisation and that strategic sectors should be left alone. 25 November 2019 1:55 PM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Sevens great Marius Schoeman hellbent on giving back to upcoming rugby talent Former Sevens Rugby star Marius Schoeman opens up about his journey with the game and how he is paving the way for youngsters. 26 November 2019 3:47 PM
ANC calls for Dalindyebo's temporary release to attend Xhosa royal's funeral The party wants jailed AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo to be granted compassionate leave. 26 November 2019 2:20 PM
'We are pushing to make sure 7000 pupils placed in schools by Friday' Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says officials are meeting with parents in Midrand to try to provide alternative schools. 26 November 2019 1:34 PM
View all Local
'Trick is to stay awake to land best deals early on Black Friday' PriceCheck founder Kevin Tucker they are seeing a great demand for TV and air conditioners this week leading to Black Friday. 26 November 2019 10:50 AM
Are your kids on TikTok? Here's what parents need to know about the latest craze Digital experts Dean McCoubrey and Arthur Goldstuck discuss the risks and benefits of TikTok, with some key advice for parents. 25 November 2019 1:04 PM
Cape Town is the greatest tourist city on Earth - Telegraph Travel Awards The UK’s Telegraph Travel surveyed 39 000 people – Cape Town came out tops. Again. For the seventh year in a row. 25 November 2019 11:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
Right way to talk to strangers is with caution and humility - Malcolm Gladwell Ian Mann reviews Malcolm Gladwell’s new book, “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know”. 26 November 2019 1:52 PM
What does big business operating in townships mean for informal businesses? Head of the Job Fund Project at A2Pay Tina Mason details some of the challenges. 26 November 2019 1:41 PM
Nonpayment of suppliers will hamper delivery of health services - commissioner Public Service Commission commissioner Michael Seloane gives details on 'The Pulse of the Public Service' bulletin. 26 November 2019 1:24 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Opinion

Right way to talk to strangers is with caution and humility - Malcolm Gladwell

26 November 2019 1:52 PM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
book review
Ian Mann
business books
Malcolm Gladwell
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know
Gateways Business Consultants
Ian Mann reviews Malcolm Gladwell’s new book, “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know”.

I got the impression that here was a man [referring to Adolf Hitler] who could be relied upon when he had given his word.

British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain (before the start of World War 2)
Malcolm Gladwell, author of "Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know".

The right way to talk to strangers is with caution and humility.

Malcolm Gladwell

Today we are now thrown into contact all the time with people whose assumptions, perspectives, and backgrounds are different from our own.

Malcolm Gladwell

The conviction that we know others better than they know us—and that we may have insights about them they lack (but not vice versa)—leads us to talk when we would do well to listen.

Malcolm Gladwell

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks someone to review a trending business book.

This week regular business book reviewer Ian Mann (Managing Director at Gateways Business Consultants) spoke about Malcolm Gladwell’s new book, “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know”.

Description of “Talking to Strangers” on talealot.com:

Malcolm Gladwell, the host of the podcast "Revisionist History" and author of the #1 New York Times bestseller Outliers, offers a powerful examination of our interactions with strangers - and why they often go wrong.

  • How did Fidel Castro fool the CIA for a generation?

  • Why did Neville Chamberlain think he could trust Adolf Hitler?

  • Why are campus sexual assaults on the rise?

  • Do television sitcoms teach us something about the way we relate to each other that isn't true?

Talking to Strangers is a classically Gladwellian intellectual adventure, a challenging and controversial excursion through history, psychology, and scandals taken straight from the news.

He revisits the deceptions of Bernie Madoff, the trial of Amanda Knox, the suicide of Sylvia Plath, the Jerry Sandusky paedophilia scandal at Penn State University, and the death of Sandra Bland - throwing our understanding of these and other stories into doubt.

Something is very wrong, Gladwell argues, with the tools and strategies we use to make sense of people we don't know. And because we don't know how to talk to strangers, we are inviting conflict and misunderstanding in ways that have a profound effect on our lives and our world.

In his first book since his #1 bestseller, David and Goliath, Malcolm Gladwell has written a gripping guidebook for troubled times.

Listen to the review in the audio below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Right way to talk to strangers is with caution and humility - Malcolm Gladwell


26 November 2019 1:52 PM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
book review
Ian Mann
business books
Malcolm Gladwell
Talking to Strangers
Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know
Gateways Business Consultants

More from Business Books

Gavin Watson

How Gavin Watson's Bosasa - born from ANC Women’s League – captured the State

19 November 2019 11:29 AM

Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson, author of "Blessed by Bosasa - Inside Gavin Watson's State Capture Cult".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Land-Pic-Site.jpg

'South Africans have to show greater respect for our farmers'

12 November 2019 1:43 PM

“I spent a year travelling 100 000 km [crisscrossing SA researching farmers]. It changed my perspective,” says author Ivor Price.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Open for small business

How to build a business you can sell

29 October 2019 2:38 PM

Small business expert Pavlo Phitidis discusses his book "Sweat, Scale, $ell: Build Your Business into an Asset of Value™".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Income tax

How to get a nice, fat tax refund from Sars (a guide for business owners)

9 October 2019 2:57 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Baines, author of "How to Get a Sars Refund for Small Businesses".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Christo Wiese

How Christo Wiese became the richest in SA, and how it all came crashing down

1 October 2019 3:28 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews TJ Strydom, author of “Christo Wiese - Risk And Riches”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bracelets

How to start your own small business without much money

10 September 2019 1:43 PM

Valerie Pole started a business with R1000, turned a profit in six weeks and wrote a book about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

taxjpg

How to get a tax refund from Sars

26 August 2019 8:47 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Baines, author of “How to get a SARS Refund”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Profit interest yield growth

Want to get rich? Got R100? You don’t need millions to start

20 August 2019 7:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthea Gardner, author of "Make Your Money Work for You: Think Big, Start Small".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Burnout

Feeling tired of life and burnt-out? You may want to check this out

19 August 2019 8:26 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Judy Klipin, author of “Recover from Burnout: Life Lessons to Regain your Passion and Purpose”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spaza shop

Foreigners rule informal trading (outcompeting even Shoprite). Consumers win!

10 July 2019 7:01 PM

About 20% of every rand spent in South Africa goes to informal stores, mostly foreign-run. GG Alcock on his book “KasiNomics".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Group threatens legal action over 'contaminated' Milnerton lagoon

Local

Gift of the Givers' Dr Imtiaz Sooliman – angel amongst men – talks about money

Business Lifestyle

ANC calls for Dalindyebo's temporary release to attend Xhosa royal's funeral

Local

EWN Highlights

EFF announces Musa Novela as Joburg mayoral candidate

26 November 2019 4:21 PM

EFF seeks to oust Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa

26 November 2019 3:41 PM

Zuma must tell SA why he defended the Guptas - Shaik

26 November 2019 3:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA