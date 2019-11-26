Sevens great Marius Schoeman hellbent on giving back to upcoming rugby talent
SA Rugby Sevens Academy manager Marius Schoeman is on a mission to grow the starts of the future.
The national scout says he wants to leave behind a legacy by improving the platforms available for talented players.
Schoeman is the high-performance manager of the Blitzbokke and one of the greats of Sevens rugby.
Schoeman is dedicated to finding the brightest young stars on the local schoolboy scene.
The former Sevens star says that the hardships he faced while growing up have motivated him to give back.
He attended Paarl Gimnasium, a top rugby school which now hosts an annual sevens tournament named after him.
The Marius Schoeman Sevens Festival has become the biggest school's sevens tournament in the world.
Proceeds from the event go towards sporting outreach programmes and paying for school fees, Schoeman says.
I had quite a tough childhood... Growing up and getting those opportunities on my journey inspired me to help those in need today.Marius Schoeman, Manager - SA Rugby Sevens Academy
Being involved with Sevens for the past 20 years has been such a great platform.Marius Schoeman, Manager - SA Rugby Sevens Academy
I grabbed every opportunity with both hands and now I'm trying to give back for what I got.Marius Schoeman, Manager - SA Rugby Sevens Academy
They supported me in tough times, I always knew I wanted to give something back to the school.Marius Schoeman, Manager - SA Rugby Sevens Academy
At the end of my career, together with Neil Powell, we planned and started the Sevens Academy which gave more youngsters to come in the system and become professional rugby players.Marius Schoeman, Manager - SA Rugby Sevens Academy
We want to leave this place in the better position for the next guy.Marius Schoeman, Manager - SA Rugby Sevens Academy
He says exciting times are ahead with the Rugby World Cup Sevens hosted in Cape Town in 2022.
Listen to Marius Schoeman On The Yellow Couch with Pippa Hudson:
Image: Screengrab from Official Springbok YouTube.
More from Sport
England coach Eddie Jones: It takes a bit of pain and suffering to have success
International rugby coach Eddie Jones has written an autobiography. He shares some sage advice and fond Rugby World Cup memories.Read More
Two Oceans race director: new entry system aimed at creating 'equal opportunity'
Entries for the Two Oceans Marathon 2020 have officially opened but not everyone is happy with the new system and price hike.Read More
Doping in schools rugby doesn't seem to be declining, says institute
The SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport says there's a high tolerance for steroid use at schools among coaches, teachers and parents.Read More
'It's now Bafana's turn to continue SA's winning spirit at Afcon qualifier'
Mzansi is a winning nation. The Boks proved that at the Rugby World Cup. It's now Bafana Bafana's turn at Afcon, says sports guru.Read More
SA para-cyclist takes to international stage, says journey has been 'unreal'
Following a motorbike accident, Reyaan Traut rides with a prosthetic arm that hooks into a bracket attached to the bicycle.Read More
England legend Jeremy Guscott blasted for calls to change rugby substitution law
Stormers coach John Dobson has slammed Jeremy Guscott's proposal as a preposterous idea which could never work for the sport.Read More
Hout Bay SUP surf star Khara Doyle to represent SA at world champs
Khara Doyle is among the top females in the sport and will be representing South Africa at the SUP world championships this month.Read More
CapeTalk's Melanie Rice caught off guard as her kids describe Bok tour on air
Melanie's husband sneaked the kids to the Grand Parade to watch the Bok Trophy Tour, and mum didn't know they were missing school.Read More
Meet the women who ensured that the Boks were in top form to bring home the cup
The all-female team of sports physiotherapists played a key role in the management team backing the Boks during the World Cup.Read More
[WATCH] Springboks on a distinctly Capetonian Rugby World Cup trophy tour
Kwaai, Bokke! Mapimpi, jou lekker ding! Watch the Springboks tour the overflowing, colourful streets of Cape Town.Read More
More from Local
ANC calls for Dalindyebo's temporary release to attend Xhosa royal's funeral
The party wants jailed AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo to be granted compassionate leave.Read More
'We are pushing to make sure 7000 pupils placed in schools by Friday'
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says officials are meeting with parents in Midrand to try to provide alternative schools.Read More
Son of slain Cradock Four activist implicates FW de Klerk in father’s murder
To this day, no one has been prosecuted for the brutal murders of Fort Calata, Matthew Goniwe, Sparrow Mkhonto and Sicelo Mhlauli.Read More
Nonpayment of suppliers will hamper delivery of health services - commissioner
Public Service Commission commissioner Michael Seloane gives details on 'The Pulse of the Public Service' bulletin.Read More
[WATCH] Robber robs armed robber during robbery
A man robs a Shoprite USave store in Gauteng and gets robbed in turn by another man crawling behind him on the floor.Read More
Group threatens legal action over 'contaminated' Milnerton lagoon
The local canoe club could take legal action against the City of CT and a ratepayers’ association claims pleas have gone ignored.Read More
Competition Commission goes after four big supermarket chains
South African Competition Commission Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele says the biggest hindrance to spaza shops is crime.Read More
'Jacob Zuma and Siyabonga Cwele shutdown investigations into Gupta family'
eNCA freelance journalist Erin Bates gives updates from the state capture commission of inquiry.Read More
NSRI update: Second teen recovered after Sunday drowning at Rocklands Beach
National Sea Rescue Institute's Craig Lambinon says there is an ongoing search operation for the 18-year-old who remains missing.Read More
Cape Town trail runner describes harrowing stabbing ordeal
Murray Middleton describes his harrowing ordeal in 2018 as the case heads to court on Tuesday.Read More