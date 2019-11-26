Cape Town hotel says refugees camped outside building aren't good for business

A bespoke luxury hotel says it's been negatively affected by the refugee impasse in Cape Town.

The four-star 40 on Burg claims that disgruntled refugees have refused to steer clear of the entrances at their premises.

The hotel is in close proximity to the Methodist Church in the city centre where hundreds of foreign nationals have taken shelter.

Women and children have been living inside the chapel off Greenmarket Square, while men have been sleeping outside in the surrounding areas.

On Tuesday morning, the hotel staff had an altercation with some of the men who had been sleeping directly outside the building.

The hotel's general manager, Tosca Korver, says that tensions have been brewing in the area as weeks go by without any resolution.

According to Korver, the surrounding hospitality businesses have been suffering as a result of the unresolved situation.

Tourism has been affected really badly. It looks like Mogadishu outside. Tosca Korver, General manager - 40 on Burg

It's sending out a negative message and it's damaging Cape Town's brand. Tosca Korver, General manager - 40 on Burg

The frustration has been brewing from all sides. These guys have been living on the streets for about six weeks so you can understand that they are a little bit short-tempered and out of patience. Tosca Korver, General manager - 40 on Burg

Inside the church, it's the women and children and outside the men are sleeping on the pavement and on Greenmarket square. Tosca Korver, General manager - 40 on Burg

Korver has urged authorities to take action so that refugees are not forced to sleep on pavements in the CBD.

Listen to the hotel's general manager describe the situation: