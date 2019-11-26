How are Cape Town traffic lights timed? A transport engineering expert explains
Ever wondered exactly how traffic lights operate?
Megan Bruwer‚ a lecturer in transport engineering at Stellenbosch University, has explained the science behind those pesky red lights that take forever to change.
RELATED: Traffic congestion: Capetonians spending 75% more time in vehicles
Most traffic signals are set-time signals or traffic-actuated signals, Bruwer explains.
When traffic lights appear to be incompatible with traffic flow, Bruwer says it's because the signals have not been optimised.
Set-time signals
Set-time traffic signals are pre-programmed by traffic engineers who prescribe certain waiting times and cycles for individual intersections.
Bruwer explains that there are different signal cycles programmed for different times of the day, including peak traffic times.
Set-time signals have got these pre-programmed plans that are set at the box instead of a central area.Megan Bruwer, Transportation engineering lecturer - Stellenbosch University
Traffic-actuated signals
Traffic-actuated signals are entirely influenced by traffic volumes.
Bruwer explains that vehicle detectors sense when a car approaches the intersection, and the signals change accordingly.
When you activate a signal and you pull up to a stop line, then the signal box will know that you have arrived.Megan Bruwer, Transportation engineering lecturer - Stellenbosch University
It will change the alternate road to red and it will give you green. A lot of the signals are like that in Cape Town.Megan Bruwer, Transportation engineering lecturer - Stellenbosch University
Some traffic signals in Cape Town are controlled from the traffic management centre and are updated when neccesary, she says.
Listen to the insightful discussion with Mike Wills:
Image: Pixabay
