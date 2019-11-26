Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande, Minister says he is saddened by the murder of Capricorn TVET College student Precious Ramabulana in Limpopo.

She was found dead in her room off-campus on Sunday and had apparently been stabbed 52 times.

It's also suspected she was raped but this has not yet been confirmed.

This is really becoming outrageous. The killing of young women generally now in our country, as well as young women students is something that we should all be saying ENOUGH is ENOUGH and we should stand up. Blade Nzimande, Minister - Higher Education

If there is one challenge that we need to make a similar vow like we did in defeating apartheid, it's this violence against women. Blade Nzimande, Minister - Higher Education

It is very sad that when I look at some of our most beautiful campuses for instance, today they look like prisons because you now have to put tall fences everywhere, which in a way is defeating the atmosphere of a learning environment. Blade Nzimande, Minister - Higher Education

He says universities are part of society and what we are faced with is gender-based violence in the whole of South Africa.

Regarding female students staying off campuses, Nzimande said the department has minimum standards for accommodation that belongs to the institutions and for private providers.

We need to ensure that student accommodation is not just a place to sleep in but is an educational space which must provide conducive conditions. There must be no fear of harassment. Blade Nzimande, Minister - Higher Education

Listen below for more...

This article first appeared on 702 : We must fight GBV the way we defeated apartheid, says Blade Nzimande