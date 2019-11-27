Missed the branch tax filing deadline? Fear not, here's what you need to know

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 08:22
Wednesday Panel : Sex Ed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Michael le Cordeur - Head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at Education Faculty at Stellenbosch University
Riaan van der Bergh - Manager: Education Technology at FEDSAS
Today at 09:40
Life sentence for child rape cases in South Africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lisa Vetten - research associate at Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
Today at 10:08
Is Lake Victoria drying up?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Shingai Nyoka - BBC Journalist
Today at 11:05
How South African E-commerce has Improved over the years.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Smit - MD Payfast
Today at 11:32
Francois van Coke
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Francois Van Coke - Musician
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Sevens great Marius Schoeman hellbent on giving back to upcoming rugby talent Former Sevens Rugby star Marius Schoeman opens up about his journey with the game and how he is paving the way for youngsters. 26 November 2019 3:47 PM
England coach Eddie Jones: It takes a bit of pain and suffering to have success International rugby coach Eddie Jones has written an autobiography. He shares some sage advice and fond Rugby World Cup memories. 22 November 2019 6:05 PM
Two Oceans race director: new entry system aimed at creating 'equal opportunity' Entries for the Two Oceans Marathon 2020 have officially opened but not everyone is happy with the new system and price hike. 19 November 2019 4:01 PM
View all Sport
Missed the branch tax filing deadline? Fear not, here's what you need to know Executive Head of Compliance at Sars Fareed Khan explains how you can proceed to become tax compliant online. 27 November 2019 7:15 AM
Parly’s justice committee names Kholeka Gcaleka as next deputy PP Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka would take over from Advocate Kevin Malunga whose term expires next month. 26 November 2019 6:26 PM
'We are pushing to make sure 7000 pupils placed in schools by Friday' Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says officials are meeting with parents in Midrand to try to provide alternative schools. 26 November 2019 1:34 PM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Court judgments need to be clear and understandable, argues legal professor Professor Sibanda says even some of the greatest legal minds are often perplexed by what he calls 'vanity judgments' in SA courts. 26 November 2019 6:33 PM
Parly’s justice committee names Kholeka Gcaleka as next deputy PP Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka would take over from Advocate Kevin Malunga whose term expires next month. 26 November 2019 6:26 PM
We must fight GBV the way we defeated apartheid, says Blade Nzimande The higher education minister is saddened by the murder of Capricorn TVET College student Precious Ramabulana in Limpopo. 26 November 2019 6:25 PM
View all Local
Missed the branch tax filing deadline? Fear not, here's what you need to know Executive Head of Compliance at Sars Fareed Khan explains how you can proceed to become tax compliant online. 27 November 2019 7:15 AM
'Trick is to stay awake to land best deals early on Black Friday' PriceCheck founder Kevin Tucker they are seeing a great demand for TV and air conditioners this week leading to Black Friday. 26 November 2019 10:50 AM
Are your kids on TikTok? Here's what parents need to know about the latest craze Digital experts Dean McCoubrey and Arthur Goldstuck discuss the risks and benefits of TikTok, with some key advice for parents. 25 November 2019 1:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
Missed the branch tax filing deadline? Fear not, here's what you need to know Executive Head of Compliance at Sars Fareed Khan explains how you can proceed to become tax compliant online. 27 November 2019 7:15 AM
South Africa's citrus industry growing at 9% a year Lemons and soft fruits such as mandarins are very popular overseas, says Justin Chadwick, CEO of the Citrus Growers Association. 26 November 2019 4:48 PM
Right way to talk to strangers is with caution and humility - Malcolm Gladwell Ian Mann reviews Malcolm Gladwell’s new book, “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know”. 26 November 2019 1:52 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Politics
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Missed the branch tax filing deadline? Fear not, here's what you need to know

27 November 2019 7:15 AM
by
Tags:
SARS
Tax
Tax returns
Efiling
Executive Head of Compliance at Sars Fareed Khan explains how you can proceed to become tax compliant online.

So far 3,8 million South Africans have filed returns with the taxman ahead of the initial 31 October deadline for filing at a branch.

But have no fear if you have missed that deadline. There is still a digital option.

Filing on any of Sars digital platforms like Sars MobiApp and eFiling platforms for non-provisional taxpayers will close on 4 December.

And provisional taxpayers have until 31 January on eFiling.

Executive Head of Compliance at Sars Fareed Khan chats to Refilwe Moloto about how you can proceed to become tax compliant should you have missed any of the deadlines.

The 3.8 million taxpayers in has grown to 4 million right now, so South Africans are responding and the 1.7 million yet to be submitted has dropped to 1.5 million...so South Africans are doing the right thing.

Fareed Khan, Executive Head of Compliance - Sars

Khan says many people become confused thinking only 4 million people pay taxes.

Sars has simplified processes, he explains. If you earn below R500,00 per annum, from a single employer, Sars has all the necessary information, and you are exempt from filing a return. It is reflected on Pay As You Earn (PAYE)

He says the tax refund process has improved enormously.

If you are an individual you will get your tax refund within 72 hours and business complaints have dropped significantly by 85%.

Fareed Khan, Executive Head of Compliance - Sars

Listen to the interview below:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


27 November 2019 7:15 AM
by
Tags:
SARS
Tax
Tax returns
Efiling

More from Business

131128CitrusGen .jpg

South Africa's citrus industry growing at 9% a year

26 November 2019 4:48 PM

Lemons and soft fruits such as mandarins are very popular overseas, says Justin Chadwick, CEO of the Citrus Growers Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malcolm Gladwell

Right way to talk to strangers is with caution and humility - Malcolm Gladwell

26 November 2019 1:52 PM

Ian Mann reviews Malcolm Gladwell’s new book, “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fc7238b2-9687-44d5-ad6c-37d94f06fff5.jpg

What does big business operating in townships mean for informal businesses?

26 November 2019 1:41 PM

Head of the Job Fund Project at A2Pay Tina Mason details some of the challenges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

invoice-pastduejpg

Nonpayment of suppliers will hamper delivery of health services - commissioner

26 November 2019 1:24 PM

Public Service Commission commissioner Michael Seloane gives details on 'The Pulse of the Public Service' bulletin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

shoprite-cleanjpg

Why FNB is buying Shoprite, Sasol and Equites

26 November 2019 12:48 PM

Edgar Mafoko (Portfolio Manager at FNB Wealth and Investments) shares his stock picks of the week on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190606cannabisjpg

Cannabis summit in Cape Town pushing dagga business deals

26 November 2019 12:18 PM

Cape Town has hosted a three-day summit focusing on the booming global interest in medicinal cannabis and how Africa can benefit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181123BlackFriday171

Black Friday: 'Fraudsters will stand there in the queue next to you'

26 November 2019 11:43 AM

Last year, credit card fraud complaints surged by 238%, warns Banking Ombud Reana Steyn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20181123 Black friday frenzy 04

'Trick is to stay awake to land best deals early on Black Friday'

26 November 2019 10:50 AM

PriceCheck founder Kevin Tucker they are seeing a great demand for TV and air conditioners this week leading to Black Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Competition Commission inquiry

Competition Commission goes after four big supermarket chains

26 November 2019 9:21 AM

South African Competition Commission Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele says the biggest hindrance to spaza shops is crime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pepkorjpg

Why Pepkor gave up on Zimbabwe (where it once had 200 stores) after decades

26 November 2019 9:01 AM

Leon Lourens (CEO, Pepkor) discusses his company’s financial results with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Kholeka Gcaleka

Parly’s justice committee names Kholeka Gcaleka as next deputy PP

26 November 2019 6:26 PM

Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka would take over from Advocate Kevin Malunga whose term expires next month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Panyaza Lesufi

'We are pushing to make sure 7000 pupils placed in schools by Friday'

26 November 2019 1:34 PM

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says officials are meeting with parents in Midrand to try to provide alternative schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

donald-trump-american-flagjpg

Next phase of Trump impeachment inquiry heads to judiciary committee

26 November 2019 11:35 AM

After two weeks of public hearings, the impeachment process is expected to heat up as it shifts to the House Judiciary Committee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180613pamlajpg

Our position on SOEs has always been nuanced - Cosatu

25 November 2019 1:55 PM

Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says they have not changed their views on privatisation and that strategic sectors should be left alone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171204dudugif

Dudu Myeni wants other board members included in her delinquent director case

25 November 2019 1:51 PM

EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi reflects on the former SAA chairperson court case at the Pretoria High Court which she didn't attend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stevens Mokgalapa

Tshwane ANC wants mayor Stevens Mokgalapa fired over audio scandal

25 November 2019 1:47 PM

The party says it has verified that the audio is authentic, the DA in Gauteng is investigating an incident.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130125TerenceNombembe.jpg

Govt's poor audit outcomes: 'Appointing the right people in key positions vital'

23 November 2019 3:43 PM

Wits University's Thokozani Chilenga-Butao weighs in on the worrying national and provincial audit outcomes for 2018/19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC

Business Inside Inc seeks answers on IEC inedible ink pens

22 November 2019 2:23 PM

Business Insider Inc associate editor Phillip de Wet says they have requested twice for the information from the IEC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

adult-business-computer-technology

'We believe Google and Facebook surveillance on users is affecting human rights'

22 November 2019 1:55 PM

Amnesty International's media liaison officer Mienkie Steytler says these companies should stop data harvesting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181024sollymsimanga036

DA remains hopeful that EFF will support Ngobeni to take over from Mashaba

22 November 2019 1:37 PM

But Economic Freedom Fighters have put up their own candidate and expect Democratic Alliance to support them this time around.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

20181123 Black friday frenzy 04

'Trick is to stay awake to land best deals early on Black Friday'

26 November 2019 10:50 AM

PriceCheck founder Kevin Tucker they are seeing a great demand for TV and air conditioners this week leading to Black Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Children technology laptop tablet cellphone 123rfparenting 123rflifestyle 123rf

Are your kids on TikTok? Here's what parents need to know about the latest craze

25 November 2019 1:04 PM

Digital experts Dean McCoubrey and Arthur Goldstuck discuss the risks and benefits of TikTok, with some key advice for parents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town aerial view 123rflifestyle 123rflocal 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

Cape Town is the greatest tourist city on Earth - Telegraph Travel Awards

25 November 2019 11:49 AM

The UK’s Telegraph Travel surveyed 39 000 people – Cape Town came out tops. Again. For the seventh year in a row.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jsomething-on-son-of-a-sonjpg

Are men calling each other out? J'Something opens up about fatherhood

25 November 2019 11:25 AM

J'Something shares his hopes for his young son, and how raising him to have confidence will ultimately contribute to society.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Checkers sixty60

Checkers app let’s you buy groceries at normal prices – free delivery in an hour

25 November 2019 9:08 AM

The new Sixty60 app gives you access to more than 5000 grocery items from its stores and products from the Checkers LiquorShop.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

la-colombe-instagramjpg

'We need to develop more pride in our culinary heritage'

24 November 2019 2:37 PM

Acclaimed chef and Eat Out judge Margo Janse says South Africa still needs to create its own cultural language.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jazz-and-classical-encounters-at-spierjpg

Inaugural SA Jazz & Classical Encounters Festival taking place at Spier

23 November 2019 10:32 AM

Some of South Africa's top jazz and classical musicians take the stage at the Spier Amphitheatre on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

book-reading-literaturejpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 22 November 2019

22 November 2019 5:15 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

untitled-design-357png

Chef Katlego Mlambo on winning 2019 Eat Out Nederburg Rising Star award

22 November 2019 9:25 AM

Mlambo says he wants to showcase the amazing ingredients South Africa has and make delicious food.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

drugs-medicine-pills-health-pexels-photojpeg

Antibiotic resistance an 'extreme crisis', warns infectious disease specialist

21 November 2019 4:30 PM

Marc Mendelson, a professor of infectious diseases, says the world needs ‘antibiotic guardians’ to safeguard their future use.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Missed the branch tax filing deadline? Fear not, here's what you need to know

Business Politics Lifestyle

Group threatens legal action over 'contaminated' Milnerton lagoon

Local

ANC calls for Dalindyebo's temporary release to attend Xhosa royal's funeral

Local

EWN Highlights

Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa was ‘blackmailed’ before audio leaked

27 November 2019 7:55 AM

Boy (9) drowns in Kleinmond Lagoon

27 November 2019 7:26 AM

Parents, shoppers warned of potential dangers ahead of Black Friday

27 November 2019 7:16 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA