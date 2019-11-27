Missed the branch tax filing deadline? Fear not, here's what you need to know

So far 3,8 million South Africans have filed returns with the taxman ahead of the initial 31 October deadline for filing at a branch.

But have no fear if you have missed that deadline. There is still a digital option.

Filing on any of Sars digital platforms like Sars MobiApp and eFiling platforms for non-provisional taxpayers will close on 4 December.

And provisional taxpayers have until 31 January on eFiling.

Executive Head of Compliance at Sars Fareed Khan chats to Refilwe Moloto about how you can proceed to become tax compliant should you have missed any of the deadlines.

The 3.8 million taxpayers in has grown to 4 million right now, so South Africans are responding and the 1.7 million yet to be submitted has dropped to 1.5 million...so South Africans are doing the right thing. Fareed Khan, Executive Head of Compliance - Sars

Khan says many people become confused thinking only 4 million people pay taxes.

Sars has simplified processes, he explains. If you earn below R500,00 per annum, from a single employer, Sars has all the necessary information, and you are exempt from filing a return. It is reflected on Pay As You Earn (PAYE)

He says the tax refund process has improved enormously.

If you are an individual you will get your tax refund within 72 hours and business complaints have dropped significantly by 85%. Fareed Khan, Executive Head of Compliance - Sars

Listen to the interview below: