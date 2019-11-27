Contractors paid R75 million to Eskom to secure contacts - Daily Maverick exposé
Contractors are paying Eskom executives millions to secure contracts at Kusile power station, according to the latest exposé by Daily Maverick.
According to investigative journalist Pieter Louis Myburgh, Kusile contractors Tenova Mining and Minerals, Esor Construction, Tubular Construction, and Stefanutti Stocks have paid R75 million to a slush fund used by top Eskom officials.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Myburgh to get an in-depth understanding of his latest work.
There has been long-standing suspicions and reports around the contract at this collective R300 billion new built project at Medupi and Kusile.Pieter Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick
Myburgh says there are indications that money has been paid by some contractors to secure contracts at the power stations.
Our research shows that at Kusile specifically there was an apparent slush fund set up by one of the top contract managers called France Hlakudi.Pieter Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick
These top construction firms including Stefanutti Stocks, Tenova Mining and Minerals and a collection of other companies who together held about R20 billion in Kusile contracts, seemingly had no qualms to deposit some very questionable payment amounting to R75 million into a slush fund.Pieter Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick
Daily Maverick's research also showed that the slush fund was used for paying houses and cars among other things.
In this instance, Hlakudi who is the beneficiary of this payment worked directly with these contractors when it came to negotiating or sorting out outstanding claims or disputed claims.Pieter Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick
Myburgh says he hopes the Hawks will move quickly on this case.
The Hawks and the SIU do have possession of the documents that I based this report on.Pieter Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick
Listen to the full interview below...
